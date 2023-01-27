No. 1 Purdue Takes Down Michigan 75-70 to Remain Unbeaten on the Road

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a battle between two of the Big Ten’s premier post players, Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson got the better of Zach Edey on the scoring front, but No. 1 Purdue picked up a 75-70 victory on the road Thursday night at the Crisler Center.

Dickinson had a game-high 21 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers. However, without freshman guard Jett Howard in the lineup, the Wolverines couldn’t match up with the depth of the Boilermakers.

As fouls mounted for both teams throughout the matchup, Purdue’s bench combined for 23 points, which propelled the team to a 20-1 record on the season and a 9-1 mark in Big Ten play. The team is undefeated on the road.

The Boilermakers had three players in double figures, with Edey spearheading their offense by scoring 19 points and going 9-of-16 from the field. The 7-foot-4 junior center also pulled down a team-leading nine rebounds and notched two blocks.

Edey started hot from the opening tip, scoring the first seven points for Purdue and tallying 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting before halftime. He took advantage of one-on-one opportunities in the paint, where the team ultimately outscored Michigan by a 40-30 margin.

However, Dickinson answered the scoring challenge by posting 14 points of his own, which included a pair of 3-pointers for the Wolverines in the opening period. Without Howard in the lineup, the 7-foot-1 center stretched the floor and accounted for five of their 11 shots from deep in the first half.

In a back-and-forth start to the matchup, the Boilermakers took control of the game with a 15-0 run and led by as many as 13 points before the break. The backcourt duo of senior David Jenkins Jr. and freshman Fletcher Loyer combined for 11 points during the scoring surge.

Michigan ended the half with seven straight points, but Purdue went into the locker room leading 41-35. On top of his team-high scoring total, Edey added four rebounds and one block before the start of the second half.

Loyer, who’s posted strong second-half performances this season, kickstarted the final period with his only 3-pointer of the game. He scored nine of his 17 points after halftime and finished a perfect 8-of-8 from the foul line.

As scoring slowed for Edey and Dickinson, sophomore guard Kobe Bufkin stepped up for the Wolverines with 11 points in the second half, finishing with 16 on the night. He scored nine of their first 11 points after the break.

After dealing with foul trouble in the first half, freshman point guard Braden Smith logged 17 minutes to end the game and scored 10 points to go along with two rebounds and two steals.

Coming off the bench behind Edey, redshirt freshman forward Trey Kaufman-Renn went 4-of-4 from the floor and registered eight points in just nine minutes. Entering the matchup, he had a combined seven points in the last seven games for the Boilermakers.

Jenkins matched Kaufman-Renn with eight points as well, going 2-of-2 from the 3-point line and 2-of-2 on his free-throw attempts. Junior forward Mason Gillis, who started for Purdue in the second half, added three points, four rebounds and two assists without a turnover.

Michigan cut its deficit to three points in the final minute, but Loyer and junior guard Brandon Newman iced the game by making four shots from the foul line to escape Ann Arbor with a win.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

Purdue, Michigan Live Blog: No. 1 Purdue basketball went on the road against Michigan Thursday night inside the Crisler Center. Relive some of the action from our live blog. CLICK HERE

No. 1 Purdue basketball went on the road against Michigan Thursday night inside the Crisler Center. Relive some of the action from our live blog. Purdue Edges out Alabama for No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue earned 39 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll after improving to 19-1 on the season. Alabama came in at No. 2 and garnered the remaining 23 first-place votes. CLICK HERE

-----

Keep up to date on everything at BoilermakersCountry.com by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.