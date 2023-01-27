LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game at Michigan in Real Time

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 1 Purdue basketball is looking for its first win against Michigan at the Crisler Center since 2018. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

We do this every game, so make sure you bookmark BoilermakersCountry.com, our Sports Illustrated/FanNation site that provides coverage of Purdue basketball and more. It's all free too; there is no paywall or subscription.

It's another Purdue basketball game day on the road, so be sure to follow along down below:

Tipoff — Coming up at around 9 p.m. ET, so stay tuned.

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

How to Watch No. 1 Purdue at Michigan: No. 1 Purdue basketball (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) is on the road for a game against Michigan (11-8, 5-3) at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday inside the Crisler Center. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more. CLICK HERE

No. 1 Purdue basketball (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) is on the road for a game against Michigan (11-8, 5-3) at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday inside the Crisler Center. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more. 3 Keys to Victory for Purdue in Matchup Against Michigan: When Purdue and Michigan take the floor on Thursday night, the game will feature two of the Big Ten's top post players in Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson. Alongside that individual matchup, perimeter play and freshmen contributors will likely decide the victor. CLICK HERE

When Purdue and Michigan take the floor on Thursday night, the game will feature two of the Big Ten's top post players in Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson. Alongside that individual matchup, perimeter play and freshmen contributors will likely decide the victor. Matt Painter Discusses Foul Calls on Zach Edey: "This can't lead to him getting hurt or somebody else getting hurt," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said. "It's starting to get a little bit out of control." CLICK HERE

"This can't lead to him getting hurt or somebody else getting hurt," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said. "It's starting to get a little bit out of control." Purdue Gearing up for Matchup With Dickinson, Michigan: Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads a Michigan team that's caused problems for Purdue in recent years. He is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Last season, he made a career-high four 3-pointers in an 82-58 win over the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads a Michigan team that's caused problems for Purdue in recent years. He is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Last season, he made a career-high four 3-pointers in an 82-58 win over the Boilermakers. Purdue Edges out Alabama for No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue earned 39 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll after improving to 19-1 on the season. Alabama came in at No. 2 and garnered the remaining 23 first-place votes. CLICK HERE

-----

Keep up to date on everything at BoilermakersCountry.com by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.