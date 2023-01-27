Skip to main content

LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball's Game at Michigan in Real Time

No. 1 Purdue basketball (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) tips off against Michigan (11-8, 5-3) at 9 p.m. ET on the road Thursday inside the Crisler Center. Here is our live blog, which will keep you up to date on all the news and views in real time.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — No. 1 Purdue basketball is looking for its first win against Michigan at the Crisler Center since 2018. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday night. 

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

We do this every game, so make sure you bookmark BoilermakersCountry.com, our Sports Illustrated/FanNation site that provides coverage of Purdue basketball and more. It's all free too; there is no paywall or subscription.

It's another Purdue basketball game day on the road, so be sure to follow along down below: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tipoff — Coming up at around 9 p.m. ET, so stay tuned. 

  • How to Watch No. 1 Purdue at Michigan: No. 1 Purdue basketball (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) is on the road for a game against Michigan (11-8, 5-3) at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday inside the Crisler Center. Here's how to watch the game, with all your TV information, top scorers, coaching bios and more. CLICK HERE
  • 3 Keys to Victory for Purdue in Matchup Against Michigan: When Purdue and Michigan take the floor on Thursday night, the game will feature two of the Big Ten's top post players in Zach Edey and Hunter Dickinson. Alongside that individual matchup, perimeter play and freshmen contributors will likely decide the victor. CLICK HERE 
  • Matt Painter Discusses Foul Calls on Zach Edey: "This can't lead to him getting hurt or somebody else getting hurt," Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter said. "It's starting to get a little bit out of control." CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Gearing up for Matchup With Dickinson, Michigan: Junior center Hunter Dickinson leads a Michigan team that's caused problems for Purdue in recent years. He is averaging 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Last season, he made a career-high four 3-pointers in an 82-58 win over the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
  • Purdue Edges out Alabama for No. 1 in AP Top 25 Poll: Purdue earned 39 first-place votes to reclaim the No. 1 ranking in this week's Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 poll after improving to 19-1 on the season. Alabama came in at No. 2 and garnered the remaining 23 first-place votes. CLICK HERE

-----

Keep up to date on everything at BoilermakersCountry.com by liking and following our Facebook page: Purdue Boilermakers on Sports Illustrated/FanNation.

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

zach edey high five braden smith davidson
Basketball

3 Keys to Victory for No. 1 Purdue Basketball in Matchup Against Michigan

By D.J. Fezler
purdue at michigan 2022
Basketball

How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball at Michigan on Thursday

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey offense vs penn state
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Coach Matt Painter Urging for Foul Calls on Zach Edey

By D.J. Fezler
Ryan Walters Purdue
Football

Purdue Football: Ryan Walters Officially Announces Finalized Coaching Staff

By D.J. Fezler
zach edey and hunter dickinson
Basketball

No. 1 Purdue Basketball Gearing up for Matchup Against Hunter Dickinson, Michigan

By D.J. Fezler
issiah walker high school
Football

Junior College Offensive Lineman Issiah Walker Commits to Purdue Football

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith drive vs maryland
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Overcomes Turnovers, Survives Scare From Stingy Maryland Defense

By D.J. Fezler
braden smith vs maryland sunday
Basketball

Purdue Basketball Edges out Alabama for No. 1 Ranking in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

By D.J. Fezler