Point Spread: Oddsmakers Like Purdue's Chances vs. McNeese, With Sweet 16 Ticket on Line
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Purdue gets its second-straight mid-major team in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday afternoon when the No. 4-seeded Boilermakers take on a McNeese team that is 23-1 since Dec. 14. The game starts at 12:10 p.m. ET
A trip to the Sweet 16 is on the line — and for Purdue, that's a return home. The Midwest Regional is at Lucas Oil Stadium next Friday and Sunday.
Oddsmakers think they'll get there. According the gambling experts at FanDuel.com, Purdue is a 6,.5-point favorite over the Cowboys. The over/under is 140.5. The line opened at 5.5 on Friday so some of the early money is on Purdue.
Here's how Purdue has fared against the numbers this season:
Purdue by the numbers
- Purdue overall record: 23-11
Purdue overall vs. spread: 18-16
- Purdue home record: 14-2
Purdue home vs. spread: 10-6
- Purdue road record: 5-6
Purdue road vs spread: 6-5
- Purdue neutral court record: 4-3
Purdue road vs spread: 2-5
- Purdue record as favorite: 21-5
Purdue vs. spread as favorite: 15-11
- Purdue record as underdog: 2-6
Purdue vs. spread as underdog: 3-5
- Indiana over total: 18
Indiana under total: 16
What Purdue has done so far this season
- Nov. 4 (Monday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 90-73 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (163) went over the 146.5-point over/under number. Record: 1-0.
- Nov. 8 (Friday): No. 14 Purdue defeated Northern Kentucky 72-50 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (122) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 2-0.
- Nov. 11 (Monday): No. 13 Purdue defeated Yale 92-84 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 3-0.
- Nov. 15 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 2 Alabama 87-78 at home as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (165) went under the 166.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-0.
- Nov. 19 (Tuesday): No. 6 Purdue lost to No. 15 Marquette 76-58 on the road as a 5.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (134) went under the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 4-1.
- Nov. 23 (Saturday): No. 6 Purdue defeated Marshall 80-45 at home as a 20.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (125) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 5-1.
- Nov. 28 (Thursday): No. 13 Purdue defeated N.C. State 71-61 in San Diego as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (132) went under the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 6-1.
- Nov. 29 (Friday): No. 13 Purdue defeated No. 23 Ole Miss 80-78 in San Diego as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (158) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-1.
- Dec. 5 (Thursday): No. 8 Purdue lost to Penn State 81-70 on the road as a 2.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (151) went over the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 7-2, 0-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 8 (Sunday): No. 8 Purdue beat Maryland 83-78 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (161) went over the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-2, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 14 (Saturday): No. 11 Purdue lost to No. 17 Texas A&M 70-66 in Indianapolis as a 1.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (136) went under the 143.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 21 (Saturday): No. 16 Purdue lost to No. 2 Auburn 87-69 in Birmingham, Ala. as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (156) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 8-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Dec. 29 (Sunday): No. 21 Purdue beat Toledo 83-64 at home as a 22.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (147) went under the 155.5-point over/under total. Record: 9-4, 1-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 2 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Minnesota 81-61 on the road as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (142) went over the 134.5-point over/under total. Record: 10-4, 2-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 5 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Northwestern 79-61 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (140) went over the 138.5-point over/under total. Record: 11-4, 3-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 9 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat Rutgers 68-50 on the road as a 2.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (118) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 12-4, 4-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 12 (Sunday): No. 20 Purdue beat Nebraska 104-68 at home as an 8.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (172) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 13-4, 5-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 15 (Wednesday): No. 17 Purdue beat Washington 69-58 on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (127) went under the 142.5-point over/under total. Record: 14-4, 6-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 18 (Saturday): No. 17 Purdue beat No. 13 Oregon 65-58 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (123) went under the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-4, 7-1 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 21 (Tuesday): No. 11 Purdue lost to Ohio State 73-70 at home as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (143) went over the 141.5-point over/under total. Record: 15-5, 7-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 24 (Friday): No. 11 Purdue beat No. 21 Michigan 91-64 at home as a 4.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (155) went over the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 16-5, 8-2 in the Big Ten.
- Jan. 31 (Friday): No. 10 Purdue beat Indiana 81-76 at home as a 12.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (157) went over the 146.5-point over/under total. Record: 17-5, 9-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 4 (Tuesday): No. 7 Purdue beat Iowa 90-81 on the road as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (171) went over the 156.5-point over/under total. Record: 18-5,10-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 7 (Friday): No. 7 Purdue beat USC 90-72 at home as a 13.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (162) went over the 145.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-5,11-2 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 11 (Tuesday): No. 7 Purdue lost to No. 20 Michigan 75-73 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (148) went under the 153.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-6,11-3 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 15 (Saturday): No. 7 Purdue lost to No. 16 Wisconsin 94-84 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (178) went over the 152.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-7,11-4 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 18 (Tuesday): No. 13 Purdue lost to No. 14 Michigan State 75-66 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (141) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-8,11-5 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 23 (Sunday): No. 13 Purdue lost to Indiana 73-58 on the road as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (131) went under the 148.5-point over/under total. Record: 19-9,11-6 in the Big Ten.
- Feb. 28 (Friday): No. 20 Purdue beat UCLA 76-66 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (142) went over the 138.5-point over/under total. Record: 20-9,12-6 in the Big Ten.
- March 4 (Tuesday): No. 18 Purdue beat Rutgers 100-71 at home as a 10.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (171) went over the 153.5-point over/under total. Record: 21-9,13-6 in the Big Ten.
- March 7 (Friday): No. 18 Purdue lost to Illinois 88-80 on the road as a 3.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (168) went over the 157.5-point over/under total. Record: 21-10,13-7 in the Big Ten.
- March 13 (Thursday): No. 20 Purdue beat USC 76-71 in the Big Ten Tournament second round as a 9.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (147) went under the 149.5-point over/under total. Record: 22-10,13-7 in the Big Ten.
- March 14 (Friday): No. 20 Purdue lost to No. 22 Michigan 86-68 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals as a 2.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (154) went over the 147.5-point over/under total. Record: 22-11,13-7 in the Big Ten.
- March 20 (Thursday): No. 4 seed Purdue beat No. 13 seed High Point 75-63 in thge first round of the NCAA Tournament in Providence, R.I. as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (138) went under the 154.5-point over/under total. Record: 23-11,13-7 in the Big Ten.
How McNeese has fared this season
McNeese is 28-6 on the season and went 17-1 in the Southland Conference, winning the league by five games. They easily won their conference tournament and then surprised No. 5 seed Clemson on Thursday as 5.5-point underdogs.
They started the season 5-5, losing their two high-profile nonconference games to No. 2 Alabama and No. 25 Mississippi State. Since Dec. 14, thought, they've got 23-1 and have won 11 straight games.
Against the spread, McNeese is 17-17 on the year.
