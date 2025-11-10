Purdue Already Knocked Out of Top Spot of Associated Press Poll
Purdue's time as the top-ranked team in college basketball didn't extend past the first week of the season. On Monday, the Associated Press released its new top 25, with Houston leapfrogging the Boilermakers for the No. 1 spot.
Purdue defeated Evansville 82-51 in the season opener on Tuesday and had an 87-77 victory over Oakland on Friday, both games played at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers start the season 2-0, and have done so without All-Big Ten forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, who missed the first two contests due to injury.
Houston enjoyed wins over Lehigh (75-57) and Towson (65-48) to begin the year 2-0, as well. The Cougars were ranked No. 2 in the Associated Press poll to start the season.
Following Purdue's win over Oakland, senior guard Fletcher Loyer said the Boilermakers needed to play better as the nation's top-ranked team.
"Yeah, I mean, we just beat Oakland by 10 points. Credit to them, they played a great game," Loyer said. "But, if we're supposed to be the No. 1 team in the country, we've got to be better than that, and it starts at the defensive end. Shots didn't go in, but shots aren't always going to go in, and that's just how it goes down. We have to be better on defense."
This week, Purdue will have an opportunity to prove itself as one of the top teams in the country this week. Coach Matt Painter will take his team to Tuscaloosa for a top-10 showdown with No. 8 Alabama on Thursday. If the Boilers win that game, there's a good chance they climb back into the No. 1 spot in the rankings.
Complete Top 25 from the Associated Press
- Houston Cougars (2-0)
- Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)
- UConn Huskies (2-0)
- Duke Blue Devils (2-0)
- Arizona Wildcats (2-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (1-0)
- BYU Cougars (2-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0)
- Kentucky Wildcats (2-0)
- Florida Gators (1-1)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (2-0)
- St. John's Red Storm (1-1)
- Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0)
- UCLA Bruins (2-0)
- Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)
- Michigan State Spartans (2-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)
- Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (2-0)
- Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)
- Auburn Tigers (2-0)
- Creighton Bluejays (1-0)
- Wisconsin Badgers (2-0)
- Kansas Jayhawks (1-1)
