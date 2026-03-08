Fletcher Loyer Makes Purdue History in Final Game at Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Fletcher Loyer didn't end his career at Mackey Arena with a win, but he did cement his legacy in the Purdue history books. The senior guard broke a program record with his effort in Saturday evening's game against Wisconsin.

With under 90 seconds to play, Loyer knocked down his sixth three-pointer of the game, passing Carsen Edwards for most career triples in Purdue basketball history. The senior entered the game needing five to tie and six to break the mark.

Loyer ends the regular season with 282 career three-pointers during his four seasons at Purdue. Edwards was responsible for 281 made triples in three seasons with the Boilermakers.

"HISTORY. Fletcher Loyer, the all-time Purdue three-point king." pic.twitter.com/QLSuZB3AYA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 7, 2026

Loyer put together a stellar performance on Saturday night, scoring 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He was 6-of-9 from behind the arc. The senior also had a strong defensive showing throughout the night.

However, it wasn't enough for Purdue to pull out a win. Wisconsin knocked down 18 shots from long range and escaped West Lafayette with a 97-93 victory. It was a sour end to a special day inside Mackey Arena.

There are at least two games remaining in Loyer's career at Purdue, with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments ahead. He'll have an oppportunity to pile up more three-pointers in the coming weeks, but he's really hoping to keep Purdue's season moving forward.

Loyer speaks on breaking Purdue's three-point record

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) shoots a three-point shot. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Over the years, Purdue has produced some tremendous three-point shooters. Along with Edwards, others like Dakota Mathias, E'Twaun Moore, Ryan Cline, Ryne Smith and Jaraan Cornell have stood out as great perimeter players.

Following Purdue's game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Loyer was asked what it meant to become the program's all-time leader in three-pointers.

"It means quite a bit to me," Loyer said. "I spent a lot of time, I do a lot of work to shoot threes. These guys do a lot of work to get me the ball. Coach does a lot of work to get me open. Credit to Braden ... I wouldn't have done it without a point guard like him. It's a pretty cool accomplishment."

Not only has Loyer made a lot of three-pointers, he's also shot the ball at a high percentage. He is hitting at a 41% clip this season and is better than 40% for his career as a Boilermaker.

It's an impressive accomplishment for a program with so much history.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!