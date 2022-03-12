Skip to main content

Hello, Newman: Seldom-Used Reserve Brandon Newman Helps Purdue Avoid Rash of Upsets

Purdue was the only top seed to avoid an upset in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, beating Penn State 69-61 to advance to a revenge match with Michigan State in the semifinals. They got a huge boost from Brandon Newman, who scored 12 points.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Brandon Newman has been the forgotten man on Purdue's roster during the last half of the Big Ten season. He's only played in four games since Jan. 17 and hasn't scored a single point since then.

But on Friday night, the Boilermakers really needed him, and he stepped up in a big way. He scored 12 points as No. 3 seed Purdue (26-6) beat No. 11 seed Penn State 69-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. It was his first double-digit scoring game since November. 

The Boilers will play Michigan State in the semifinals on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Penn State jumped all over Purdue early, leading 12-2 after 4-plus minutes. Purdue sophomore Jaden Ivey missed his first four shots.

Senior center Trevion Williams made a quick impact off the bench, scoring seven first-half points, and the Boilers methodically reeled them in. 

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic picked up his second foul at the 5:37 mark and he was replaced by sophomore Brandon Newman, who has only played in four games since Jan. 17 and didn't score in any of those. He got seven quick points against Penn State to help Purdue get back in front.  

On his first possession, he hit a short jumper and then Ivey hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to two at 27-25. Williams scored the next trip down to tie the game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Newman followed that with a three, Ivey scored on a drive and a foul. Newman made another jumper with 1:07 to go to give Purdue a 35-31 halftime lead.  

Purdue got the lead to double-digits at the 10:20 mark on a Zach Edey basket and then stretched it 12 two minutes later on an Eric Hunter Jr. three-pointer to cap a 21-13 run. Newman had four more points during the breakout.

The lead didn't last long, however, as Penn State got hot from three. Jaheam Cornwall hit two, and Dallion Johnson nailed another. And when Sam Sessoms scored on a drive, it was 62-61 Purdue with 2:39 remaining. 

Ivey made two free throws to build the lead to 64-61, and then a minute later was able to bust out after a Penn State miss and went the length of the court to score, making it 66-61 with 44 seconds to go. 

Penn State missed again and was forced to foul, and Newman made 1-of-2 free throws. Sasha Stefanovic was fouled next, and made both free throws, his only two points of the game, to ice it.

Purdue played the last of the four quarterfinal games late Friday night, and the Boilermakers were the only high seed to avoid an upset. Earlier in the day, Indiana knocked off No. 1 seed Illinois 65-63 behind Trayce Jackson-Davis' 21 points, and Michigan State knocked off No. 2 seed Wisconsin 69-63. No. 5 seed Iowa also beat No. 4 Rutgers 84-74

Michigan State and Purdue only played once this season, and that came on Feb. 26 in East Lansing. Zach Edey had a terrific game for the Boilers, scoring 25 points, but Michigan State backup point guard Tyson Walker hit a three-pointer with four seconds to go to give the Spartans a 68-65 win.

Saturday's game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET, and will be televised on CBS. The Indiana-Iowa game precedes it, starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Jaden Ivet vs Penn Sttae
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Big Ten Tournament Matchup With Penn State in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler18 minutes ago
Eric Hunter Jr. Indiana
Basketball

Purdue Locked in as No. 3 Seed in 2022 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament

By D.J. Fezler4 hours ago
Jaden Ivey stock photo big ten tourney
Basketball

How to Watch Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup Between Purdue, Penn State on Friday

By D.J. Fezler14 hours ago
Penn STate upsets Ohio Sttae
Basketball

Penn State Upsets Ohio State 71-68, Moves on to Play Purdue in Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal

By D.J. Fezler23 hours ago
Branson Deen vs Iowa
Football

Purdue Football Looks to Improve Depth Along Defensive Line

By D.J. FezlerMar 10, 2022
USATSI_17826999_168388303_lowres
Football

Purdue Freshman Quarterback Brady Allen Taking Advantage of Early Arrival

By D.J. FezlerMar 9, 2022
Jaden Ivey big ten tournament
Basketball

Purdue Aiming for Big Ten Tournament Title After Falling Short During Regular Season

By D.J. FezlerMar 9, 2022
Robbie Hummel Purdue basketball
Basketball

Purdue Boilermakers Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament Results

By D.J. FezlerMar 9, 2022