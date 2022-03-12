LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Big Ten Tournament Matchup With Penn State in Real Time

Purdue basketball makes its 2022 Big Ten Tournament debut Friday night against Penn State, looking for its first victory in the conference tourney since 2018. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views straight from press row.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Purdue basketball opens its Big Ten Tournament run as the No. 3 seed with a quarterfinals matchup against No. 11 seed Penn State on Friday night inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The game is scheduled to tip off 25 minutes following a contest between Wisconsin and Michigan State, at approximately 9 p.m. ET. The Boilermakers are looking for their first tourney win since taking down the Nittany Lions in the semifinals back in 2018.

Here's how our live blog works. We'll keep you updated on everything that goes on in the game in real time, keeping you up to date on rotations, scoring plays and trends. Highlights will be included as they become available.

The postseason starts now for the Boilermakers, so let's get dialed in. The most recent items will be at the top.

10:25 p.m. ET — Mason Gillis opens the scoring in the second half, getting a baseline jumper to fall for the Boilermakers. But Jalen Pickett gets a layup on the other end of the court.

10:22 p.m. ET — Second half underway here, and Purdue starts with possession.

10:05 p.m. ET, HALFTIME — Purdue was down 10 points early in the first half but rallied to take a 35-31 lead into the locker room. Jaden Ivey leading all scorers with 11 points. Brandon Newman and Trevion Williams both have seven points for the Boilermakers as well.

10:03 p.m. ET — Purdue has hit on its last nine shots. Brandon Newman has seven points and is 3-3 from the field in just five minutes. What a time for the sophomore to come up big.

10:01 p.m. ET — Jaden Ivey charges into the lane and gets his shot to foul with a foul. He hits on the foul shot, and Purdue has a 33-28 lead with less than two minutes left to play before halftime.

It's a 13-1 Boilermaker run.

10:00 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman is back, everybody. He nails a contested 3-pointer to give Purdue its first lead of the game. He has five points and a rebound in just three minutes on the floor.

9:53 p.m. ET, UNDER 4 — Jaden Ivey puts in Purdue's first 3-pointer of the night. The team has made its last five shots and heads into the final media timeout after Ivey blocks a jump shot on the other end. Boilermakers trail the Nittany Lions 27-25 with 3:59 left before halftime.

9:52 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman receives a perfect cross-court pass from Trevion Williams, and a pump fake sends his defender flying past him. Newman steps into a rhythm 2-pointer and knocks it down.

He hasn't played meaningful minutes for the Boilermakers since starting against Northwestern at Mackey Arena back on Jan. 23.

9:51 p.m. ET — Brandon Newman checking in for Purdue after Sasha Stefanovic is called for a blocking foul.

9:50 p.m. ET — Ivey puts in the free-throw attempt, and now Purdue is back within six points.

9:46 p.m. ET, UNDER 8 — Jaden Ivey is somehow able to keep his dribble before slashing to the right side of the lane and banking a layup off the glass through contact. Purdue is down 24-17 to Penn State with 6:39 left in the first half. Ivey will take his foul shot after the media timeout.

9:42 p.m. ET — Boilermakers finally into double digits. Zach Edey and Ethan Morton come away with back-to-back baskets. But John Harrar has been a tough cover for Purdue in this first half. He has eight points, and the Nittany Lions have 12 points in the paint.

9:36 p.m. ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue still fighting to climb out of an early hole, now down 18-9 to Penn State with 11:36 left to play in the first half. Nittany Lions are shooting 56% from the floor, Boilermakers just 36%.

9:34 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams has scored or assisted on the Boilermakers' last seven points. Penn State is getting to the foul line early, and it's 4-5 so far.

9:31 p.m. ET — Williams gets his first bucket of the game to snap a 10-0 Penn State run. Nittany Lions up 12-4.

9:29 p.m. ET — Trevion Williams checks into the game for Zach Edey after the media timeout. Seth Lundy at the line shooting three free throws, and he knocks down two of them.

9:26 p.m. ET, UNDER 16 — Penn State with the early advantage, jumping to a 10-2 lead over Purdue with 15:24 left to play in the first half. The Boilermakers are 1-7 from the floor.

Head coach Matt Painter said the double-bye can sometimes be a disadvantage in the Big Ten tournament, especially in the first half. Penn State has already won twice coming into Friday night's matchup.

9:24 p.m. ET — Nittany Lions senior guard Myles Dread has gotten three open looks from the 3-point line, and he's put two through the bottom of the net already. Penn State is on an 8-0 run.

9:23 p.m. ET — Penn State with a lot of energy here early. The Nittany Lions are up 7-2 in the first three minutes of play. Purdue is just 1-4 from the field to open the game.

9:20 p.m. ET — Purdue wins the tip, and Sasha Stefanovic can't hit on a 3-pointer to open the game. John Harrar with the first basket of the game, putting Penn State up on its first possession. But Zach Edey gets positioned inside to answer.

PREGAME — No changes to the starting lineup for Purdue heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

Sophomore forward Mason Gillis

Sophomore center Zach Edey

Sophomore guard Jaden Ivey

Senior guard Eric Hunter Jr.

Senior guard Sasha Stefanovic

No. 7 Michigan State 69, No. 2 Wisconsin 63 — The Spartans take down the Badgers to move on to Saturday's Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The team was led by senior center Marcus Bingham Jr., who tied a career-high with 19 points.

Wisconsin was led by senior guard Brad Davison, who scored a game-high 23 points before fouling out late in the second half. Big Ten Player of the Year Johnny Davis was held to just 11 points as he dealt with foul trouble throughout the contest.

Davis was just 3-for-19 from the field but came down with a team-high 11 rebounds. The Badgers made only 37% of their shots in the loss and were 57% from the free-throw line.

Michigan State moves on and will face the winner of Friday night's matchup between No. 3-seeded Purdue and No. 11 Penn State. The game tips off at approximately 9 p.m. ET.

