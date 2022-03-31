Purdue Guard Jaden Ivey Announces Decision to Enter the 2022 NBA Draft

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey officially announced he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft. He averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the 2021-22 season for the Boilermakers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue star Jaden Ivey had a big-time decision looming over his shoulder for the duration of the 2021-22 college basketball season. The sophomore guard announced Thursday that his next step is to play in the NBA.

Ivey is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the upcoming NBA Draft.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play the game of basketball," Ivey wrote via social media. "He has given me the passion, confidence and drive to pursue this dream of mine.

"To my support system, my family — thank you for loving me and supporting me through all the challenges and adversities that I have endured throughout my college basketball career. I wouldn't be the man I am today without your guidance, wisdom and love."

Ivey, a native of South Bend, Indiana, joined the Boilermakers as a freshman for the 2020-21 season. He had a stellar first-year campaign, averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while also contributing 17 steals and 16 blocked shots in just 23 games played.

Ivey garnered All-Big Ten Freshman Team accolades for his success on the court and was twice named Big Ten Freshman of the Week during the season.

The 6-foot-4 guard participated in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia over the summer, competing for Team USA and aiding the group in earning a gold medal. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks in just 16.5 minutes throughout the event.

Ivey's international experience propelled him into his sophomore year at Purdue, garnering first-team All-Big Ten and consensus second-team All-America honors this season.

Ivey was the fourth consensus All-American under head coach Matt Painter, joining JaJuan Johnson, Caleb Swanigan and Carsen Edwards.

"To my teammates, thank you for making the past two years unforgettable," Ivey continued. "Every day we went to war, competed and gave it our all on the court. I'm very thankful to have been a part of something special.

"To Coach Painter, thank you for giving a kid from South Bend a chance to come play for your program. You have not only helped me become a better player, but a better person to know a person like you."

Leading the Boilermakers to a 29-8 overall record and an appearance in the Sweet 16 for the fourth time in five NCAA Tournaments, Ivey recorded 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while also adding 33 steals and 20 blocked shots.

Ivey was one of just two players in the nation with 600 points, 175 rebounds, 100 assists, 30 steals and 20 blocked shots, joining Duke's Paolo Banchero.

"To Boiler Nation, you made every game special," Ivey wrote. "You made every game special. Thank you for all of your support. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the 2022 NBA Draft.

"This has been a lifelong dream of mine and I am beyond excited for this journey."

