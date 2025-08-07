Purdue's Matt Painter Explains Why Grizzlies Center Zach Edey Can Be NBA All-Star
Zach Edey proved a lot of doubters wrong in his first season in the NBA. Although the former Purdue superstar missed a handful of games due to injury, he finished his rookie campaign with the Memphis Grizzlies averaging 9.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, earning NBA All-Rookie Team honors. His former coach, Matt Painter, thinks that's just the beginning.
Edey was one of the most dominant players in the history of college basketball during his final two seasons at Purdue, winning the National Player of the Year award in 2023 and 2024. But when he went to the NBA, some wondered if the 7-foot-4 center would fit in.
Sure, Edey found himself needing to make some improvements to his game, but he produced at a high level for an NBA rookie. In an interview with CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, Painter said that the former Boilermaker will only get better the longer he's in the league.
"I just think he's going to grow into an offensive role over time. They'll learn to trust him a little bit more," Painter said on Summer Shootaround. "I understand it's not a post-up league anymore, but there are (advantages) in getting to the bonus, getting to the free throw line. Once he starts to get that respect as a player in the league, I think he'll get more calls because they'll start to see a pattern. Those guys really don't want to battle with him; they don't want to take that on all the time, and he's very comfortable with that."
Along with the numbers Edey put up in Memphis, he also served as a bit of an enforcer in his rookie season. With an imposing 7-foot-4, 300-pound frame, he was quick to step in and defend teammates like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.
That's another thing Painter enjoys seeing from his former player.
"I love that he's protecting those guys," Painter said. "He gives that old-school Maurice Lucas protection, and he's not scared, not scared one bit."
Painter says Edey can be NBA All-Star
Edey was solid for most of his rookie season, but he really shined late in the year after the Grizzlies made a coaching change, moving on from Taylor Jenkins and naming Tuomas Iisalo the leader.
Memphis played 15 games after the swap, nine regular-season contests, two more in the NBA Play-In Tournament, and four games in the first round of the playoffs. In that stretch, Edey posted 9.1 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks. The 7-foot-4 center recorded five double-doubles in the final 15 contests.
Edey's play late in the year is the reason why Painter believes he can be an All-Star at some point in his career.
"In the right scenario, he can be an All-Star. You saw at the end (of the season) where he had some of those monster rebounding games. He can consistently do that, I know that," Painter said. "Whatever you want him to do, you just have to talk him through it. He's cool. He just wants to win."
Without question, Edey had to make some adjustments in the NBA. He went from being the focal point of Purdue's offense for two years to embracing a role in Memphis. That's not always an easy thing to do.
Yet Edey bought into his role and is determined to improve. With a leg injury that will keep him sidelined for a while, his progression may be slightly delayed for the 2025-26 season.
Still, Painter predicts a bright NBA future for the former Boilermaker.
"He changes ends better than you think, he's a better defensive player than you think, I think he can be an elite rebounder, I think he can score more than he's shown so far," Painter said. "But he's also fitting in with the winning pieces there, and that's what you have to do."
