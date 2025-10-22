Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 22
Two of the most exciting players from the 2019 NBA Draft will face off in Wednesday’s matchup between New Orleans and Memphis. Ja Morant and the Grizzlies will host Zion Williamson’s Pelicans at FedExForum as a four-point home favorite and one player is bound to take the lead in the all-time series by the end of this 2025-26 season opener.
Morant and Williamson are 4-4 against each other in the NBA so far. Oddmakers are giving Morant’s team an edge in the ninth meeting, but the Grizzlies’ frontcourt injuries could make it difficult for them to get the job done. The Pelicans have the look of a live dog ahead of tip-off.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup with a prop pick and a play on who will win outright.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +4 (-106)
- Grizzlies -4 (-114)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +160
- Grizzlies: -190
Total
- 236.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 22
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: FedExForum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network
- Pelicans record: 0-0
- Grizzlies record: 0-0
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Kevon Looney – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Karlo Matkovic – doubtful
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Vince Williams Jr -- out
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kentavious Caldwell Pope UNDER 9.5 points (-112)
KCP posted his lowest scoring average (8.7) since his rookie campaign with the Orlando Magic last season. He averaged 13.5 points per game in the preseason, but it’s unlikely that he’ll get up the same 8.75 attempts per game in the regular season with Morant back in the rotation. KCP will likely be the fifth option with Morant running the offense and a lot of his energy will have to go toward slowing down Trey Murphy III on the defensive end.
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Prediction and Pick
Morant’s late-season injury had a lot to do with the Grizzlies’ struggles down the stretch last season, but you can’t ignore that they failed to cover the spread in eight of their final 10 home games in 2024-25. Memphis barely squeaked by the banged up Pelicans with a three-point win as a 10-point road favorite with Morant, Edey and Desmond Bane the last time these two teams faced off. Now New Orleans has retooled.
Zion Williamson is looking healthier than ever and can attack the rim consistently with only the foul-prone Jaren Jackson Jr. to worry about as a shot blocker. New Orleans should be happy to see that Jock Landale will likely be the net line of defense at center.
It appears like both of the Grizzlies’ primary backup point guard and shooting guard will have zero NBA experience, so this seems like a prime spot for an upset. The Pelicans can win this game outright against a team that’ll be missing plenty of key role players.
Pick: Pelicans moneyline (+160 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $300 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.