Purdue Basketball Coaching Staff Changes: How Does it Impact the Boilers?

Purdue finalized its coaching staff for the 2026-27 college basketball season, making a few changes. Coach Matt Painter promoted P.J. Thompson to associate head coach, former Boiler Kenneth Lowe replaces Terry Johnson as an assistant, and former players Lance Jones and Sterling Carter return as graduate assistants.

There weren't massive changes to Purdue's staff during the offseason, but still enough to create some intrigue heading into the next college basketball season. How will these moves impact the Boilers this year and beyond?

Fresh eyes on the defense

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter motions toward his team. | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Lowe returns to Purdue after spending the past four seasons at St. Thomas-Minnesota. He was in charge of the defensive scheme for the Tommies, a role he thrived in during his time with the program. Now, he'll work alongside assistant coach Paul Lusk to help the Boilermakers on the defensive end.

This will give Purdue a fresh perspective on the defensive end. Former assistant coach Terry Johnson worked with Lusk on the defensive approach, but he exited the program to pursue "other professional opportunities."

Lowe's defensive philosophy found success in multiple ways during his time at St. Thomas. The Tommies ranked 17th nationally in points per game allowed, surrendering just 64.8 points per game during the 2023-24 season. In the 2024-25 campaign, Lowe's defense forced opponents into 13.3 turnovers per game, a top-75 mark in the country.

Purdue's defense has had some shortcomings over the past two seasons. For the past nine years, Lowe has focused on that end of the floor at Miami (Ohio) and St. Thomas. He was also a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year while playing for the Boilermakers.

We won't know what tweaks Purdue's defense will undergo until practice gets underway, but getting a fresh pair of eyes on the bench should be an asset for Painter this coming year.

Graduate assistants who bring energy

Purdue Boilermakers guard Lance Jones (55) during practice. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The role of graduate assistants may not have as much of a direct impact on player development and schematics, but the addition of Jones and Carter could still help the program this coming season.

Painter applauded both Jones and Carter for their personalities, bringing new energy into the program. That should resonate well among the players.

“Both Lance and Sterling played big parts in our program in the one year they played here, and we are excited to bring them back," Painter said in a statement. "Sterling has been involved in coaching for the last several years and is ready to expand his role into the collegiate ranks. Lance is looking to break into coaching for the first time. They both have outstanding personalities and will be a great fit for us and the relationships they will develop at Purdue."

Painter often talks about "making your hard work fun" and not allowing things to "steal your joy" of playing the game. At times over the last two years, it appeared that the pressure to win at a high level may have impacted guys wearing the Purdue uniform.

Having graduate assistants in the building who can lighten the mood, bring a youthful energy, and keep spirits high is important during the grind of a college basketball season.

P.J. Thompson the heir apparent at Purdue?

Purdue Boilermakers assistant coach P.J. Thompson. | Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thompson received a promotion from assistant coach to associate head coach after leading Purdue's offense to the highest efficiency rating in the history of KenPom. The Boilermakers have been a juggernaut offensively in recent seasons, with a lot of credit going to Thompson.

Not much changes in the immediate future because of Thompson's promotion, but it does appear to be a sign that he is the heir apparent in West Lafayette whenever Matt Painter calls it a career.

Thompson's promotion provides stability for the program now and in the future. It's a key recruiting piece for prospects who want to play in Purdue's efficient offense, knowing that the program's "offensive coordinator" is expected to stick around for a while.

Thompson has been a major part of Purdue's success in recent years and is being rewarded for his contributions to the program.

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