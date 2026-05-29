How to Watch 2027 Purdue Commit Isaiah Hill in Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game

For those wanting to see what new Purdue commit Isaiah Hill can do on the basketball court, you'll get that opportunity this weekend. The 7-footer and the first pledge of the Boilermakers' 2027 class will be in action during Indiana All-Star Week, which begins on Sunday, May 31, in the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game.

Hill is one of the headliners for the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game, as he is the highest-rated prospect from Indiana. He is a five-star prospect who recently announced his commitment to play for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.

Here's a quick look at the information you need to watch Hill and his teammates in action on Sunday for the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game.

Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky Junior All-Stars

Pike High School junior Isaiah Hill (30) blocks a shot by Lawrence North High School senior Brennan Miller (3). | Doug McSchooler/for IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When — Sunday, May 31, 2026

— Sunday, May 31, 2026 Where — Charlestown High School (Charlestown, Ind.)

— Charlestown High School (Charlestown, Ind.) Tipoff time — 4 p.m. ET

— 4 p.m. ET Ticket price — $15

— $15 Stream — ISC Sports Network YouTube page

— ISC Sports Network YouTube page Series — Indiana Junior All-Stars lead the series 9-5

Catch a future Boilermaker in action

Plainfield's Chase Swafford (11) looks for a way around Pike's Isaiah Hill (30). | Gary Brockman-For Indy Star / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not only is Hill considered the top in-state prospect of the 2027 recruiting class, but he also has a five-star rating and was recently ranked as the No. 10 overall talent of his class by ESPN. The Pike High School star is the highest-rated player ever to commit to play at Purdue.

This upcoming week provides Purdue fans with an opportunity to see Hill in action against some of the best players in both Indiana and Kentucky. Hill will participate in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game later in the week, as well.

Hill is known for his defensive prowess and mobility as a seven-footer. He is coming off a junior campaign at Pike in which he averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.

2026 Purdue signee Luke Ertel also in action this week

Luke Ertel is named Indiana Mr. Basketball. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Want a double-dose of future Boilermakers? That's exactly what Purdue fans will get this coming week. Incoming point guard and 2026 Indiana Mr. Basketball Luke Ertel will also be participating in Indiana All-Star Week on the hardwood.

Ertel, who led Mt. Vernon to a Class 4A state title and a 28-3 record, will be playing in multiple games throughout the week as part of the Indiana All-Star Week. This will give Purdue fans a sampling of what the 6-foot-1 guard can bring to West Lafayette just before he steps on campus.

More information regarding Hill and Ertel's participating in these events throughout the week will be provided at a later time. But be sure to catch these future Boilermakers in action, as there will be plenty of opportunities.

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