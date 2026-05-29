How to Watch 2027 Purdue Commit Isaiah Hill in Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game
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For those wanting to see what new Purdue commit Isaiah Hill can do on the basketball court, you'll get that opportunity this weekend. The 7-footer and the first pledge of the Boilermakers' 2027 class will be in action during Indiana All-Star Week, which begins on Sunday, May 31, in the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game.
Hill is one of the headliners for the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game, as he is the highest-rated prospect from Indiana. He is a five-star prospect who recently announced his commitment to play for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.
Here's a quick look at the information you need to watch Hill and his teammates in action on Sunday for the Indiana-Kentucky Junior All-Star Game.
Indiana Junior All-Stars vs. Kentucky Junior All-Stars
- When — Sunday, May 31, 2026
- Where — Charlestown High School (Charlestown, Ind.)
- Tipoff time — 4 p.m. ET
- Ticket price — $15
- Stream — ISC Sports Network YouTube page
- Series — Indiana Junior All-Stars lead the series 9-5
Catch a future Boilermaker in action
Not only is Hill considered the top in-state prospect of the 2027 recruiting class, but he also has a five-star rating and was recently ranked as the No. 10 overall talent of his class by ESPN. The Pike High School star is the highest-rated player ever to commit to play at Purdue.
This upcoming week provides Purdue fans with an opportunity to see Hill in action against some of the best players in both Indiana and Kentucky. Hill will participate in the Indiana Junior-Senior All-Star Game later in the week, as well.
Hill is known for his defensive prowess and mobility as a seven-footer. He is coming off a junior campaign at Pike in which he averaged 12.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.
2026 Purdue signee Luke Ertel also in action this week
Want a double-dose of future Boilermakers? That's exactly what Purdue fans will get this coming week. Incoming point guard and 2026 Indiana Mr. Basketball Luke Ertel will also be participating in Indiana All-Star Week on the hardwood.
Ertel, who led Mt. Vernon to a Class 4A state title and a 28-3 record, will be playing in multiple games throughout the week as part of the Indiana All-Star Week. This will give Purdue fans a sampling of what the 6-foot-1 guard can bring to West Lafayette just before he steps on campus.
More information regarding Hill and Ertel's participating in these events throughout the week will be provided at a later time. But be sure to catch these future Boilermakers in action, as there will be plenty of opportunities.
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Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football. He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.Follow SchutteDustin