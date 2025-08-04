Purdue Basketball's Entire 2024 Class Returns For Alumni Game
The group that helped get Purdue back to the Final Four returned to Mackey Arena over the weekend for this year's Alumni Game. The 2024 class of Chase Martin, Carson Barrett, Mason Gillis, Zach Edey, Lance Jones, and Ethan Morton were all back in West Lafayette on Saturday.
Purdue's basketball program held its semi-regular Alumni Game on Saturday, welcoming back several former Boilermakers. The 2024 class had perfect attendance, with all six players from the group returning to Mackey Arena.
That group helped Purdue to a 34-5 record, which included a Big Ten regular season title and the program's first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969. Edey was named the National Player of the Year for a second straight season, and Gillis earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors.
Following the 2023-24 season, Gillis, Morton, and Martin transferred to use their final season of eligibility. Gillis spent last season at Duke, Morton transferred to Colorado State, and Martin played for his father, Cuonzo Martin, at Missouri State. Edey was selected with the ninth pick by the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA Draft and Jones continued his playing career in Spain. Barrett has remained at Purdue as a graduate assistant.
It was a fun day for everyone at Mackey Arena, and really unique to see all six players of Purdue's 2024 class back in West Lafayette.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HOW KEADY GOT PAINTER TO PURDUE: Growing up, Matt Painter was all in on playing at Indiana. How did Gene Keady persuade the Muncie native to come to West Lafayette and play for the Boilers? CLICK HERE
HUMMEL TALKS NBA ON NBC OPPORTUNITY: Robbie Hummel will get the chance to call the NBA on NBC this coming season. How does the Purdue basketball legend feel about this new opportunity? CLICK HERE
BASS KEEPS PURDUE IN TOP 3: Purdue remains in the mix to land Brandon Bass Jr., a top-100 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the son of former NBA star Brandon Bass. CLICK HERE