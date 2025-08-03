Son of Former NBA Star, 4-Star Guard Includes Purdue in Top 3 Schools
Brandon Bass Jr., a top-100 prospect in the 2026 recruiting and son of former NBA star Brandon Bass, is giving Purdue some serious consideration. The Florida shooting guard has included the Boilermakers in his final three options.
Bass has narrowed his list of options down to just three schools, per Dushawn London of 247Sports. Along with Purdue, the 6-foot-4 shooting guard is also considering LSU and Florida State. He received more than a dozen offers.
This past season at Windermere Prep, Bass averaged 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Across his high school career, the four-star talent has averaged 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game.
Bass ranks as the No. 81 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.
Over the summer, Purdue has remained in the mix to land several talented prospects in the 2026 class, including Taylen Kinney, Junior County, Anthony Thompson, and Bo Ogden. So far, coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers have just one commitment: 6-foot-1 guard Luke Ertel.
Bass's father enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA. He had stops with the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, and Los Angeles Clippers. The older Bass attended LSU, where he played from 2003 to 2005.
Brandon Bass Jr. highlights
