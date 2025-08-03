Purdue Legend Robbie Hummel Talks About New NBA on NBC Opportunity
Robbie Hummel is about to embark on a new adventure in his broadcasting career. This coming basketball season, the Purdue legend will have the opportunity to work for the NBA on NBC and Peacock, an opportunity that was announced earlier this summer.
Hummel, one of the all-time greats in the history of Purdue basketball, quickly gained popularity as a college basketball analyst when he jumped into the field in 2017. After nearly a decade in the business, he's one of the top broadcasters in his field and has earned the chance to call NBA games for NBC during the 2025-26 season.
It's an opportunity Hummel is excited to begin.
"Especially to do it on NBC, it's just such an iconic franchise," Hummel told Sam King of the Journal & Courier following the Purdue Alumni Game on Saturday. "Growing up in Valpo, I was a big Bulls fan, so we watched all those weekend double- and triple-headers that they had. It's a really cool, full-circle thing. But, also, from a career standpoint — I love college, but the NBA is the NBA. Those guys are so good, and they can really play. I'm really looking forward to that."
Hummel has spent the last several years working as a college basketball analyst, appearing on ESPN, FOX, Big Ten Network, NBC, and Peacock.
Hummel excited to return to the NBA
When Hummel's career at Purdue concluded in 2012, he was selected No. 58 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He spent two years in the league before playing a few years overseas. Ultimately, his NBA career was cut short and he made the leap to broadcasting.
The former Boilermaker says that because of the way his pro career unfolded, he's looking forward to returning to the NBA in some capacity.
"I think if you play there, you'd always like to get back, especially if you feel like your career wasn't what you had hoped it would be as a pro. It's so hard to stick there," Hummel said. "I'd hoped I'd get to do some ... but again, to be able to do it for NBC is not a route that I thought I'd be taking."
For those concerned, no, Hummel won't be going anywhere on college broadcasts this coming year. He still plans to be around college basketball and call plenty of games during the 2025-26 campaign.
"I love college, I'll still do college games, but it's going to be a really, really cool thing to be a part of."
Related stories on Purdue basketball
BASS KEEPS PURDUE IN TOP 3: Purdue remains in the mix to land Brandon Bass Jr., a top-100 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class and the son of former NBA star Brandon Bass. CLICK HERE
COUNTY STILL CONSIDERING PURDUE: Junior County, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has included Purdue among the five schools he's still considering for his commitment. CLICK HERE
PURDUE FACES HIGH EXPECTATIONS IN 2025-26: The expectations for Purdue are high entering the 2025-26 season. Is this year a "national championship or bust" type of campaign for the Boilermakers? CLICK HERE