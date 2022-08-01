Skip to main content
Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play in Barcelona for USA East Coast

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Purdue Basketball: Ethan Morton, Brandon Newman to Play in Barcelona for USA East Coast

Purdue guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman will travel to Barcelona, Spain, to play against professional competition with the 2022 USA East Coast roster. The group will be led by Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jenson.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball's rising junior guards Ethan Morton and Brandon Newman are among 14 college players that will travel to Barcelona, Spain, as part of the 2022 USA East Coast roster. 

The team will spend seven days overseas to play in three games against professional competition from the Liga ACB of the Spanish basketball league system Utah Jazz assistant coach Alex Jenson headlines the group's coaching and development staff. 

USA East Coast Basketball is taking part in the international competition to honor the 30th anniversary of the 1992 USA Dream Team's performance at the Olympic Games. 

Morton and Newman will practice with the rest of the roster at Columbia University in New York City on Monday and Tuesday before leaving for Barcelona on Tuesday night. Alongside the matchups, the team will also take part in sightseeing as well as a series of commemorative games and activities. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Morton appeared in all 37 games for the Boilermakers while averaging 2.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Newman appeared in 25 games with one start and recorded 4.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.

The duo is poised to play big roles under coach Matt Painter during the upcoming 2022-23 season, and their experience overseas will surely prove beneficial to their development heading into the year. 

2022 USA East Coast Team Barcelona Roster

  • No. 0: Benny Williams, Foward, Syracuse 
  • No. 1: Jaylen Banks, Guard, Duke 
  • No. 2: Ethan Morton, Guard, Purdue
  • No. 3: KJ Simpson, Guard, Colorado
  • No. 4: Cinque Stephens, Guard, NYU
  • No. 5: Brandon Newman, Guard, Purdue
  • No. 7: John Hugley IV, Forward, Pittsburgh
  • No. 9: Logan Alters, Guard, California
  • No. 11: Alyn Breed, Guard, Providence
  • No. 12: Jaden Bobbett, Guard, Middelberry College
  • No. 14: Shamir Bogues, Guard, Tarleton State
  • No. 15: Jarrett Hensley, Forward, Cincinnati 
  • No. 22: JR Konieczny, Guard, Notre Dame
  • No. 33: Rafael Castro, Forward, Providence 
  • CARSEN EDWARDS SIGNS WITH TURKISH TEAM: Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season. CLICK HERE 
  • 5-STAR FORWARD XAVIER BOOKER COMMITS TO MICHIGAN STATE: Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others. CLICK HERE 

Big Ten Daily

  • AUG. 1: Penn State is set to begin training camp on Monday, gearing up for its season-opener on the road against Purdue. In other news around the conference, Michigan State earns the commitment of a four-star receiver while a four-star recruit decommits from Nebraska. CLICK HERE 

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter
Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter
Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook

In This Article (1)

Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue Boilermakers

James Franklin practice
Football

Big Ten Daily: Penn State Football Opens Training Camp

By D.J. Fezler1 hour ago
Carsen Edwards
Basketball

Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signs 1-Year Deal With Turkish Club

By D.J. Fezler23 hours ago
xavier booker cathedral
Basketball

5-Star Forward Xavier Booker Announces Commitment to Michigan State

By D.J. FezlerJul 30, 2022 2:24 PM EDT
Aidan O'Connell spring practice
Football

Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Named to 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

By D.J. FezlerJul 29, 2022 2:26 PM EDT
Charlie Jones vs purdue
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver Charlie Jones Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

By D.J. FezlerJul 28, 2022 1:56 PM EDT
big ten helmets
Football

Photo Gallery: 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

By D.J. FezlerJul 28, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
James Franklin Big Ten Football Media Days
Football

James Franklin Says Week 1 Road Matchup With Purdue 'Will be a Tremendous Challenge'

By D.J. FezlerJul 27, 2022 3:51 PM EDT
Jeff Brohm Big Ten football media days 2022
Football

What Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Discussed During Big Ten Football Media Days

By D.J. FezlerJul 27, 2022 1:08 PM EDT