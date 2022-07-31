Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signs 1-Year Deal With Turkish Club

After a brief stint this past season with the Detroit Pistons, former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards will play overseas with the Turkish club Fenerbahce after signing a one-year contract.

Edwards, who played with the Boilermakers from 2016-2019, was a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was taken by the Boston Celtics as the 33rd overall selection after his draft rights were traded by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Edwards played for the Celtics during the 2019 NBA Summer League season and put up a team-high 19.4 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest over the span of five games.

On July 14, 2019, the Celtics signed Edwards, and the former Boilermaker went on to score a career-high 18 points against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 13 of that year. But in February of 2020, Edwards was reassigned to the Maine Celtics, the team's G League affiliate.

Edwards played for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sept. 15, 2021. He was waived eight days later.

After being acquired by the Salt Lake City Stars on Nov. 6, 2021, he became the NBA G League's second-leading scorer, averaging 26.7 points per game while also recording 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He was 46.4% from the floor, which included a 38.3% mark from the 3-point line.

Edwards finally worked his way back to an NBA roster with the Pistons. He played in four games with the team, averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 rebounds. However, he will not get a chance to play with former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who was drafted fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

5-STAR RECRUIT COMMITS TO MICHIGAN STATE OVER PURDUE: Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others. CLICK HERE

Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others. PURDUE TO PLAY WEST VIRGINIA IN PHIL KNIGHT LEGACY TOURNAMENT: According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Purdue basketball will take on West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this upcoming season. The Boilermakers have a 7-1 all-time record against the Mountaineers. CLICK HERE

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Purdue basketball will take on West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this upcoming season. The Boilermakers have a 7-1 all-time record against the Mountaineers. PURDUE TO PLAY MARQUETTE IN 2022 GAVITT GAMES: Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. PURDUE DRAWS FLORIDA STATE IN 2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. BIG TEN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE BASKETBALL MATCHUPS: The Big Ten announced the conference matchups ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. League teams will play 20 conference games with seven home-and-away series plus three additional single-play contests both at home and on the road. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Like and Follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook