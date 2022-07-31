Skip to main content
Former Purdue Star Carsen Edwards Signs 1-Year Deal With Turkish Club

Carsen Edwards is headed to Turkey to play for Fenerbahce after a short stint with the Detroit Pistons last season. The former Purdue star will not get a chance to play with No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey in the NBA this upcoming season.
After a brief stint this past season with the Detroit Pistons, former Purdue guard Carsen Edwards will play overseas with the Turkish club Fenerbahce after signing a one-year contract. 

Edwards, who played with the Boilermakers from 2016-2019, was a second-round pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He was taken by the Boston Celtics as the 33rd overall selection after his draft rights were traded by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Edwards played for the Celtics during the 2019 NBA Summer League season and put up a team-high 19.4 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.4 minutes per contest over the span of five games.

On July 14, 2019, the Celtics signed Edwards, and the former Boilermaker went on to score a career-high 18 points against the Washington Wizards on Nov. 13 of that year. But in February of 2020, Edwards was reassigned to the Maine Celtics, the team's G League affiliate.

Edwards played for the Celtics in the 2021 NBA Summer League but was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on Sept. 15, 2021. He was waived eight days later.

After being acquired by the Salt Lake City Stars on Nov. 6, 2021, he became the NBA G League's second-leading scorer, averaging 26.7 points per game while also recording 4.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. He was 46.4% from the floor, which included a 38.3% mark from the 3-point line.

Edwards finally worked his way back to an NBA roster with the Pistons. He played in four games with the team, averaging 5.8 points, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 reboundsHowever, he will not get a chance to play with former Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who was drafted fifth overall in the 2022 NBA Draft. 

