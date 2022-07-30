Skip to main content
5-Star Forward Xavier Booker Announces Commitment to Michigan State

Xavier Booker, a 2023 five-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, announced his commitment to Michigan State over Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and others.
Xavier Booker, a five-star prospect out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, is taking his talents to the Big Ten. The 6-foot-10 forward announced his decision Saturday to commit to Michigan State. 

Booker, who narrowed his list of potential schools down to 10 last week, chose the Spartans over programs such as Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and Michigan, among others. He made an official visit with the Boilermakers back on Sept. 7, 2021.

He is the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Booker will begin his final year of high school at Cathedral this upcoming fall. 

Last year, Booker was the star player for a Cathedral team that earned a victory in the 2022 Indiana Class 4A State Championship. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds on the season while also shooting 34% from the 3-point line. 

As of now, Purdue has commitments from four-star guards Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Myles Colvin, which gave the team the No. 6-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2023 before Booker's commitment. 

  • PURDUE TO PLAY WEST VIRGINIA IN PHIL KNIGHT LEGACY TOURNAMENT: According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Purdue basketball will take on West Virginia in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this upcoming season. The Boilermakers have a 7-1 all-time record against the Mountaineers. CLICK HERE 
  • PURDUE TO PLAY MARQUETTE IN 2022 GAVITT GAMES: Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE DRAWS FLORIDA STATE IN 2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
  • BIG TEN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE BASKETBALL MATCHUPS: The Big Ten announced the conference matchups ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. League teams will play 20 conference games with seven home-and-away series plus three additional single-play contests both at home and on the road. CLICK HERE

