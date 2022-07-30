5-Star Forward Xavier Booker Announces Commitment to Michigan State

Xavier Booker, a five-star prospect out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, is taking his talents to the Big Ten. The 6-foot-10 forward announced his decision Saturday to commit to Michigan State.

Booker, who narrowed his list of potential schools down to 10 last week, chose the Spartans over programs such as Purdue, Indiana, Gonzaga and Michigan, among others. He made an official visit with the Boilermakers back on Sept. 7, 2021.

He is the No. 3 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Indiana, according to the 247Sports recruiting rankings. Booker will begin his final year of high school at Cathedral this upcoming fall.

Last year, Booker was the star player for a Cathedral team that earned a victory in the 2022 Indiana Class 4A State Championship. He averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds on the season while also shooting 34% from the 3-point line.

As of now, Purdue has commitments from four-star guards Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn and Myles Colvin, which gave the team the No. 6-ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2023 before Booker's commitment.

