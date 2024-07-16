Purdue Basketball Finalizes 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule
Purdue has finalized its nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 college basketball season. The team released the out-of-league slate on Tuesday morning.
The nonconference portion of the schedule is highlighted with premier matchups against Alabama, Marquette, Texas A&M and Auburn. The Boilermakers will also play in the Rady Children's Invitational on the final weekend of November, an event that features BYU, North Carolina State and Ole Miss.
Before the first regular season game, Purdue will host Grand Valley State in an exhibition on Oct. 30. The Boilers will the open up the 2024-25 campaign with a home game against Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Purdue's nonconference schedule will feature six home games, two road games and two neutral site events. It's an incredibly well-rounded schedule for the Boilermakers, who are looking to pursue a third straight Big Ten regular season title and make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
The Big Ten has also released Purdue's schedule of conference opponents for the upcoming year. Dates for those games have not yet been released.
Here's a look at Purdue's complete nonconference schedule for the 2024-25 season.
Purdue basketball 2024-25 nonconference schedule
- Wednesday, Oct. 30: vs. Grand Valley State (exhibition) — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Monday, Nov. 4: vs. Texas A&M Corpus Christi — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Friday, Nov. 8: vs. Northern Kentucky — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Monday, Nov. 11: vs. Yale — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Friday, Nov. 15: vs. Alabama — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Tuesday, Nov. 19: at Marquette — Milwaukee, Wis.
- Saturday, Nov. 23: vs. Marshall — West Lafayette, Ind.
- Thursday, Nov. 28: Rady Children's Invitational — San Diego, Calif.
- Friday, Nov. 29: Rady Children's Invitational — San Diego, Calif.
- Saturday, Dec. 14: vs. Texas A&M (Indy Classic) — Indianapolis, Ind.
- Saturday, Dec. 21: at Auburn — Birmingham, Ala.
- Sunday, Dec. 29: vs. Toledo — West Lafayette, Ind.
