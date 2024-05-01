Purdue's Big Ten Conference Opponents Released for 2024-25 Basketball Season
Purdue now knows who it will be playing during the 2024-25 Big Ten basketball season as it attempts to win a third straight conference championship. The league released the list of opponents for next season on Wednesday.
The general schedule format will change for the 2024-25 season as the Big Ten welcomes in four new schools: Oregon, UCLA, USC and Washington. That means every conference team will play seven home-only opponents, seven away-only opponents and three home-and-away opponents.
Every team in the Big Ten will still play a 20-game conference schedule. Dates and times of the games will be released at a later date. But, for now, here's what the Boilermakers' opponent schedule looks like for the upcoming season.
Home-only opponents
- Maryland Terrapins
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- UCLA Bruins
- USC Trojans
- Wisconsin Badgers
Away-only opponents
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Michigan State Spartans
- Oregon Ducks
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Washington Huskies
Home-and-away opponents
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Michigan Wolverines
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Purdue's 2023-24 season
The Boilermakers enjoyed one of the best seasons in program history this past year, finishing with a 34-5 record and winning a second straight Big Ten regular season title. Purdue also reached the Final Four for the first time since 1980 and played in the national championship game for the first time since 1969.
Zach Edey was named the Naismith National Player of the Year, becoming the first player to win the award in back-to-back seasons since Virginia's Ralph Sampson (1981-83). He also left West Lafayette as Purdue's all-time leading scorer and rebounder.
Purdue also finished the regular season undefeated against nonconference opponents (11-0) and went 16-0 in games played at Mackey Arena. The Boilers were 17-3 in Big Ten play, winning the league by three games.
