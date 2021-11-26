How to Watch Purdue's Basketball Game With Omaha On Friday Afternoon

Purdue is up to No. 3 in the national polls, and the 5-0 Boilermakers return home on Friday for a nonconference game with the University of Omaha. The game is not on regular TV, but here is how to watch, with gametime, streaming information, starting lineups and nuggets on the game.

Omaha has lost four straight games and lost to Texas Tech 96-40 on Tuesday. The game is not on regular TV, but can be streamed on the Big Ten Plus app.

The game is on the Big Ten-Plus (or B1G+) streaming service, not on the actual Big Ten Network channel, or even any of its secondary channels that they use for football. You need a subscription to watch.

To become a B1G+ subscriber, visit www.bigtenplus.com. A Purdue school pass is available starting at $9.95/month, which includes Purdue vs. Omaha, plus non-televised Indiana games on B1G+ for one month. (FYI, you also get a lot of women's games, too.) Once you subscribe, you can cancel after one month.

Purdue is ranked No. 3 for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when it spent four weeks ranked that high. This is the 20th week all-time that Purdue has been ranked top three, and the fifth week under Purdue coach Matt Painter. Purdue is 16-7 all-time when ranked No. 3, including 7-3 under Painter.

Here's everything you need to know about the Purdue Boilermakers' game with the Omaha Mavericks on Friday:

How to watch Omaha Mavericks at Purdue Boilermakers

Who: Omaha Mavericks (1-4) at No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (5-0)

2 p.m. ET, Friday, Nov. 26 Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue is a 36.5-point favorite over Omaha on the website. The over/under is 144. Last year's records: Purdue was 18-10 last season, and 13-6 in the Big Ten. in the postseason, Purdue lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals, and then lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as the No. 4 seed in the South Region, falling to No. 13-seed North Texas 78-69 in overtime. — Omaha was 5-20 a year ago, and 3-11 in the Summit League. The Mavericks lost to South Dakota State 84-71 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament.

Purdue-Omaha series history

Series history: This is the first meeting between the two schools.

This is the first meeting between the two schools. Purdue vs. Summit League opponents: Purdue is 8-0 all-time against current members of the Summit League, playing only Denver (1-0), South Dakota State (1-0) and Western Illinois (6-0).

Recent Games

Purdue's last game: Purdue battled back from down 11 points in the second half to defeat then No. 5-ranked Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday (Nov. 21) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 21 points. To read the game story, CLICK HERE

Purdue battled back from down 11 points in the second half to defeat then No. 5-ranked Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday (Nov. 21) at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 21 points. To read the game story, Omaha's last game: Omaha lost its fourth straight game on Tuesday (Nov. 23), falling to Texas Tech 96-40 in Lubbock, Texas. Omaha shot only 26.5 percent from the field, and no one scored more than seven points in their fourth consecutive road game.

Meet the coaches

Meet Purdue coach Matt Painter: Matt Painter is in his 17th season as the head coach of the Boilermakers. Since being named coach in 2005, Purdue has reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times, with four Sweet Sixteen appearances and one Elite Eight appearance in 2019. He also coached once season at Southern Illinois (2004). He has a 360-184 record at Purdue (.663 winning percentage), and is 385-189 overall. He is 180-109 in Big Ten games.

Projected starters

Projected Purdue starters: Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard).

Zach Edey (7-foot-4 sophomore center), Caleb Furst (6-10 freshman forward), Sasha Stefanovic (6-5 senior guard), Jaden Ivey (6-4 sophomore guard) and Isaiah Thompson (6-1 junior guard). Projected Omaha starters: Sam'i Roe (6-foot-1 senior guard), Darrius Hughes (6-7 junior guard), Dylan Brougham (6-9 sophomore forward), Frankie Fidler (6-7 freshman forward), and Felix Lemetti (6-1 junior guard).

