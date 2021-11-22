Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Purdue Senior Forward Trevion Williams Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week
    Publish date:

    Purdue Senior Forward Trevion Williams Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

    Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in his last three games. He passed 1,000 career points with the Boilermakers in a victory over Wright State.
    Author:

    Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in his last three games. He passed 1,000 career points with the Boilermakers in a victory over Wright State.

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — By guiding Purdue basketball to three wins this past week, senior Trevion Williams was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the week alongside Iowa's Keegan Murray. 

    The Boilermakers won all three of their games last week, which included victories over Wright State (96-52), North Carolina (93-84) and Villanova (80-74). Purdue reached No. 3 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll with an undefeated, 5-0 record. It’s the program's highest ranking since Feb. 5, 2018, when it was also ranked No. 3.

    The 6-foot-10 forward from Chicago claimed the third Big Ten Player of the Week award of his career by averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also saw just 17.7 minutes on the floor per contest. 

    Read More

    Williams reached 1,000 career points with a 20-point performance over Wright State last Tuesday. He also tallied 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the victory. He followed the performance with 20 points and four rebounds against North Carolina before ending the weekend with nine points and four rebounds against Villanova. 

    Overall, he hit 20 of his 29 shots from the field and went 9-of-16 from the free-throw line. Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in just 17.5 minutes per contest so far this season.

    Purdue will be back in action Friday at Mackey Arena to host Omaha. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET. 

    • PURDUE RANKED THIRD IN AP POLL: Purdue basketball moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after earning victories over Wright State, North Carolina and Villanova. The team was previously ranked No. 6 in the nation after starting the season with two victories at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE 
    • PURDUE TAKES DOWN VILLANOVA: Purdue battled back from down 11 points in the second half to defeat Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 21 points. CLICK HERE 
    • BOILERMAKERS DEFEAT NORTH CAROLINA: No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. CLICK HERE 
    • PURDUE ROUTS WRIGHT STATE AT HOME: No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend. CLICK HERE 
    • WILLIAMS, EDEY COMBINE FOR 38 POINTS: Senior forward Trevion Williams recorded team-highs with 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-52 victory over Wright State, while Sophomore center Zach Edey tallied his second straight double-double. Williams became the 54th player in Purdue basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. CLICK HERE 
    • FULL LIST OF PURDUE 1,000 POINT SCORERS: Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 54 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Trevion Williams joined the club on Nov. 16. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more. CLICK HERE 

    Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

    Trevion Williams vs North Carolina
    Basketball

    Purdue Senior Forward Trevion Williams Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

    2 minutes ago
    PurdueEricHunterSashaStefanovic
    Basketball

    Purdue Guard Eric Hunter Jr. Joins Sasha Live! Podcast on Monday Night

    1 hour ago
    Jeff Brohm vs Northwestern
    Football

    VIDEO: Purdue Football, Jeff Brohm Gearing Up For Old Oaken Bucket Game Against Indiana

    1 hour ago
    Jaden Ivey vs Villanova
    Basketball

    Undefeated Purdue Moves to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Basketball Poll

    3 hours ago
    Aidan O'Connell before 2019 Indiana game
    Football

    Purdue Football Opens as 15-Point Favorite Over Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game

    22 hours ago
    Purdue Top off tournament
    Basketball

    No. 6 Purdue Basketball Beats No. 5 Villanova 80-74 in Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament

    23 hours ago
    Carsen Edwards Purdue
    Basketball

    Complete List of Purdue Basketball's All-Time 1,000-Point Scorers

    Nov 21, 2021
    Isaiah Thompson vs North Carolina
    Basketball

    LIVE BLOG: Follow Sunday's Purdue, Villanova Game in Real Time; News & Analysis

    Nov 21, 2021
    PurdueTrevionWilliamsUNC
    Basketball

    How To Watch No. 6 Purdue's Basketball Game With No. 5 Villanova on Sunday

    Nov 21, 2021