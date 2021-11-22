Purdue Senior Forward Trevion Williams Named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — By guiding Purdue basketball to three wins this past week, senior Trevion Williams was named the Co-Big Ten Player of the week alongside Iowa's Keegan Murray.

The Boilermakers won all three of their games last week, which included victories over Wright State (96-52), North Carolina (93-84) and Villanova (80-74). Purdue reached No. 3 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll with an undefeated, 5-0 record. It’s the program's highest ranking since Feb. 5, 2018, when it was also ranked No. 3.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Chicago claimed the third Big Ten Player of the Week award of his career by averaging 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. He also saw just 17.7 minutes on the floor per contest.

Williams reached 1,000 career points with a 20-point performance over Wright State last Tuesday. He also tallied 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals in the victory. He followed the performance with 20 points and four rebounds against North Carolina before ending the weekend with nine points and four rebounds against Villanova.

Overall, he hit 20 of his 29 shots from the field and went 9-of-16 from the free-throw line. Williams is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in just 17.5 minutes per contest so far this season.

Purdue will be back in action Friday at Mackey Arena to host Omaha. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE RANKED THIRD IN AP POLL: Purdue basketball moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after earning victories over Wright State, North Carolina and Villanova. The team was previously ranked No. 6 in the nation after starting the season with two victories at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after earning victories over Wright State, North Carolina and Villanova. The team was previously ranked No. 6 in the nation after starting the season with two victories at Mackey Arena. PURDUE TAKES DOWN VILLANOVA: Purdue battled back from down 11 points in the second half to defeat Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 21 points. CLICK HERE

Purdue battled back from down 11 points in the second half to defeat Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 21 points. BOILERMAKERS DEFEAT NORTH CAROLINA: No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. CLICK HERE

No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. PURDUE ROUTS WRIGHT STATE AT HOME: No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend. CLICK HERE

No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend. WILLIAMS, EDEY COMBINE FOR 38 POINTS: Senior forward Trevion Williams recorded team-highs with 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-52 victory over Wright State, while Sophomore center Zach Edey tallied his second straight double-double. Williams became the 54th player in Purdue basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. CLICK HERE

Senior forward Trevion Williams recorded team-highs with 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-52 victory over Wright State, while Sophomore center Zach Edey tallied his second straight double-double. Williams became the 54th player in Purdue basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. FULL LIST OF PURDUE 1,000 POINT SCORERS: Since 1896, Purdue basketball has had 54 different players score 1,000 points in their college careers. The program has produced more than 30 NBA players, including two No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft. Current Purdue center Trevion Williams joined the club on Nov. 16. Here is the complete list of Boilermakers who have scored 1,000 points or more. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!