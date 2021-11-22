Purdue Forward Caleb Furst Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue true freshman forward Caleb Furst has been a consistent starter for the program this season, which included three wins this past week. His contributions to the Boilermakers in their recent games earned him Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

The Boilermakers won all three of their games last week, which included victories over Wright State (96-52), North Carolina (93-84) and Villanova (80-74). Purdue reached No. 3 in the AP Top 25 college basketball poll with an undefeated, 5-0 record. It’s the program's highest ranking since Feb. 5, 2018, when it was also ranked No. 3.

The 6-foot-10 forward from Fort Wayne, Ind., claimed the first Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of his career by averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 13-of-17 from the field. He also made 4-of-6 from 3-point range and was 4-of-5 from the free throw line.

Furst recorded his first career double-double in the team's victory over Wright State at Mackey Arena. He recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds and two assists in the win over Wright State.

Furst is one of five freshmen to average 9.5 points and seven rebounds while shooting 60% from the field, joining Memphis’ Jalen Duren, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren, Weber State’s Dillon Jones and Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier on the list.

Purdue will be back in action Friday at Mackey Arena to host Omaha. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. ET.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

TREVION WILLIAMS NAMED CO-BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in his last three games. He passed 1,000 career points with the Boilermakers in a victory over Wright State. CLICK HERE

Purdue senior forward Trevion Williams has averaged 16.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in his last three games. He passed 1,000 career points with the Boilermakers in a victory over Wright State. PURDUE RANKED THIRD IN AP POLL: Purdue basketball moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after earning victories over Wright State, North Carolina and Villanova. The team was previously ranked No. 6 in the nation after starting the season with two victories at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 poll after earning victories over Wright State, North Carolina and Villanova. The team was previously ranked No. 6 in the nation after starting the season with two victories at Mackey Arena. PURDUE TAKES DOWN VILLANOVA: Purdue battled back from down 11 points in the second half to defeat Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 21 points. CLICK HERE

Purdue battled back from down 11 points in the second half to defeat Villanova in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Casino. Sophomore center Zach Edey led the way with 21 points. BOILERMAKERS DEFEAT NORTH CAROLINA: No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. CLICK HERE

No. 6 Purdue had three players score 20 points or more in a 93-84 victory over No. 18 North Carolina on Saturday. PURDUE ROUTS WRIGHT STATE AT HOME: No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend. CLICK HERE

No. 6-ranked Purdue had another blowout win on Tuesday, spanking Wright State 96-52 and continuing to look like one of the best teams in the country. We'll find out much more this weekend. WILLIAMS, EDEY COMBINE FOR 38 POINTS: Senior forward Trevion Williams recorded team-highs with 20 points and 13 rebounds in a 96-52 victory over Wright State, while Sophomore center Zach Edey tallied his second straight double-double. Williams became the 54th player in Purdue basketball history to reach 1,000 career points. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!