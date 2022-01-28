Purdue's Jaden Ivey Moving Well in Warmups, Seems Ready to Go For Game at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa — It looks like Purdue star Jaden Ivey is ready to get back to work. He is moving around just fine during warmups here at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, and should be set to return to the court against Iowa after missing last Sunday's game with a hip flexor injury.

Ivey got hurt in practice leading up to last week's game at Indiana, but played through the injury in the 68-65 loss in Bloomington. He missed the following two days of practice leading up Sunday's game against Northwestern at Mackey Arena, and missed his first game of the year. The Boilermakers won without him, 80-60, with Sasha Stefanovic leading the way with 22 points.

Ivey, the high-flying 6-foot-5 sophomore from South Bend, Ind., leads Purdue in both scoring (16.7 points per game) and steals (1.2). He is second in assists (2.9) and third in rebounds (5.0).

Purdue's game with Iowa starts at 9 p.m. ET. TV information is below. The Boilermakers are 16-3 on the season, and 5-3 in the Big Ten. Iowa is 14-5 and 4-4.

