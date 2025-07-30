Braves Star Ronald Acuna Jr. Makes Honest Admission About Achilles Injury
The Atlanta Braves have placed outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. on the10-day injured list after he was removed from Tuesday night's loss vs. Kansas City with tightness in his Achilles tendon, the team said Wednesday.
Speaking after the game, Acuna didn't sound optimistic about the discomfort he was experiencing.
"It's an injury; I'm worried," he said, per a write-up from The Associated Press. "It's more pain, but it feels kind of, I feel it a lot when I try to put pressure on it."
The outfielder noted that he first felt the pain when running the bases on Monday night.
"It happened when I scored from first to home on that play," he added, via an interpreter. "They are going to examine me tomorrow, so we'll see how it goes."
In their post on Wednesday, the Braves diagnosed Acuna's ailment as "right Achilles tendon inflammation." Though that's better than a tear, any missed time is surely a blow for the 2023 NL MVP, who missed the majority of his 2024 season with a torn ACL.
"It's an Achilles thing, it's going to take a while," team manager Brian Snitker added Tuesday. "He'll go on the IL, and hopefully in 10 days or so it'll clear up."