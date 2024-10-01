Purdue Basketball Lands First Pledge in 2025 Class with Commitment from Ohio Guard
Purdue has landed its first commitment of the 2025 recruiting class. Three-star guard and Toledo, Ohio native Antione West Jr. gave his verbal pledge to coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers.
West was considering both Purdue and Nebraska before making his final decision on Tuesday. He told On3.com's Joe Tipton why he chose the Boilers.
“I chose Purdue because to me it just felt most like home when I was there. Not only was it a school I always wanted to go to growing up, but they expressed the same interest I had towards them with me. My skill set and size is a good fit and I can really help them moving forward.”
West is ranked as the No. 162 prospect in the 2025 class and is a top-five player out of Ohio, according to 247Sports. Last season at Whitmer High School (Toledo), he averaged 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.
"I liked the way they welcomed me there and the culture of their basketball program," West told 247Sports of his visit to Purdue. "I even liked their academic programs. They give their athletes other options to have things going for themselves. The whole school has a great environment. wants me to be me and become a player who can play free and be able to score."
After receiving a number of offers, West had been considering Ohio State, Dayton, Nebraska and Purdue. Visits to West Lafayette and Lincoln helped him narrow down his decision between the Boilermakers and Cornhuskers.
Landing West is a nice first piece of the 2025 class for Painter. We'll see if Purdue can land any other prospects in the coming weeks to add to the class.
