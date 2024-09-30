Former Boilermaker Lance Jones Earns MVP Honors in Professional Basketball Debut
Lance Jones is picking up right where he left off. The former Purdue guard had an impressive showing in his debut with Club Baloncesto Tizona (Spanish Gold Basketball League), earning MVP honors in his first game.
Jones scored 31 points, recorded four steals and had a rebound and an assist in his first outing with the team. For his efforts, the former Boilermaker was named the game's MVP for Club Baloncesto Tizona (Spain).
Unfortunately, Jones' performance was not enough to lift his team to a victory, with Club Baloncesto Tizona falling to Palencia Baloncesto 91-85.
Jones signed a contract with the professional basketball team in August. It didn't take him long to make an impact in Spain.
Jones was at Purdue for one season, playing a critical role for the Boilermakers during the team's run to the National Championship Game in 2024. He provided a flash of quickness, a strong defensive presence and great scoring ability to the backcourt.
As a fifth-year senior, Jones started in all 39 games for Matt Painter's squad last season, averaging 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Purdue finished the year with a 34-5 record, winning a Big Ten regular season title and earning a trip to the National Championship Game, the team's first visit since 1969.
Below are some of Jones' highlights from his first professional basketball game in Spain:
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE A NO. 4 SEED IN ESPN BRACKETOLOGY: It's never too early to start looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament, is it? ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his preseason Bracketology, which has Purdue as a 4 seed. CLICK HERE
PURDUE BASKETBALL AT MEDIA DAYS: We're getting one step closer to Big Ten basketball season, with Media Days commencing this week. Here's who Purdue's men's and women's teams are sending. CLICK HERE
GENE KEADY BEER: Sun King Brewery is working with legendary Purdue basketball coach Gene Keady on a specialty beer. Did the Indiana brewery give us a sneak peek of the can? CLICK HERE