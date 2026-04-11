Purdue Basketball Makes Major Roster Announcement for 2026-27 Season

The title of the hit song by Thin Lizzy may have to be changed to The Boilers are Back in Town. On Friday night, the Purdue men's basketball program made a huge announcement regarding its roster for the 2026-27 season.

Ten of Purdue's 11 eligible players will return for the 2026-27 college basketball season. The school announced that those 10 players are "locked in" for next year, providing Matt Painter and his staff with a high level of stability moving forward.

Here's the full list of players who are returning, as well as their position and year for next season:

Gicarri Harris, G (junior)

C.J. Cox, G (junior)

Daniel Jacobsen, C (junior)

Raleigh Burgess, F (RS sophomore)

Omer Mayer, G (sophomore)

Antione West, G (RS freshman)

Jack Benter, G/F (RS sophomore)

Sam King, F (RS senior)

Jace Rayl, G (senior)

Jack Lusk, G (senior)

🔐 Boilers are locked in.



WE’RE BACK! pic.twitter.com/Gydz9zaQox — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) April 11, 2026

Purdue's only player to enter the NCAA transfer portal this offseason is reserve guard Aaron Fine, who will be a redshirt sophomore next season. He could still return to Purdue if that's in his best interest.

Painter has built a culture of retention and development under Painter, and it's something that will continue into the 2026-27 campaign.

Boilers welcoming in four recruits, one transfer

Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Owen Daugherty (14) and Mt. Vernon Marauders guard Luke Ertel (12) celebrate. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition to essentially returning all of their eligible players for the 2026-27 season, the Boilermakers are also bringing in a highly-touted recruiting class and a big-time transfer player.

Purdue is welcoming in four-star guards Luke Ertel and Jacob Webber, four-star center Sinan Huan and three-star power forward Rivers Knight. 247Sports ranks the class No. 7 nationally for the 2026 class, painting a bright picture for the future in West Lafayette.

Additionally, the Boilers officially added former Princeton forward and 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce via the transfer portal. In three years with the Tigers, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

The combination of returning talent, the addition of Pierce and Purdue's seventh-ranked recruiting class creates a lot of interest about the Boilermakers in 2026-27, even with the departure of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer and Oscar Cluff.

Things may look a little bit different in West Lafayette next season, but it's clear that Painter and his staff have created a strong culture at Purdue. That's why, in the words of Thin Lizzy, the Boilers are back in town.

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