2024 National Championship Game Rematch Added to Purdue's 2026-27 Exhibition Slate

Matt Painter's strategy of scheduling quality exhibition games away from Mackey Arena will again be implemented for the 2026-27 season. Purdue has announced that it will play UConn in an exhibition matchup prior to the start of the regular season. The game will be played on the East Coast, though a location has not been announced at this time.

The exhibition game between the Boilermakers and Huskies is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27. UConn will select the venue for the high-profile matchup.

This exhibition contest between Purdue and UConn is a rematch of the 2024 National Championship Game. The Huskies defeated the Boilermakers 75-60 to claim a second consecutive title. Two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey had a stellar performance, scoring 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough to get the win.

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Purdue has made a habit of scheduling difficult exhibition road games in recent seasons. The Boilermakers have played Arkansas, Creighton and Kentucky over the past three years, as Painter likes to prepare his teams for difficult road challenges during the regular season.

UConn has been one of college basketball's premier programs under Hurley, reaching the Final Four three times in the past four years and playing in the NCAA Tournament in each of the last six seasons.

A tipoff time and television information has also not been released at this time.

Purdue putting together another challenging schedule

Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) shoots the basketball. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Once again, Purdue is putting together a gauntlet schedule for the 2026-27 season. This has become a common theme for the Boilermakers in recent seasons, as Painter likes testing his team before the Big Ten season and the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue's exhibition game against UConn is just the first test for the upcoming season. The Boilermakers already have scheduled a neutral-site game against Gonzaga (T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas), a home game against Tennessee and a road contest against Iowa State (Hilton Coliseum).

Additionally, the Boilers are also reportedly finalizing agreements with Missouri Valley Conference opponents Illinois State and Valparaiso for the 2026-27 season.

There are still some games Purdue will add to the non-conference slate, but this will be another entertaining and challenging schedule. And, with the Boilermakers entering a new era without Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn, it should prepare this team for the type of quality foes it will face in the Big Ten and March Madness.

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