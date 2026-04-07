Purdue Reserve Guard Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

A Purdue guard is the first player from the 2025-26 roster to enter the transfer portal. Aaron Fine, a redshirt freshman from Noblesville, Ind., is reportedly exploring his options outside of West Lafayette.

Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star reported the news regarding Fine on Tuesday morning. The NCAA transfer portal officially opened on Tuesday, April 7.

Fine redshirted during the 2024-25 season at Purdue and appeared in nine games for the Boilermakers this year. He scored 11 points and dished out three assists during his time on the floor.

Perhaps Fine didn't see a lot of time on the floor, but he played a critical role on Purdue's scout team throughout the season. He was charged with defending All-American point guard Braden Smith during practice, making life difficult for the NCAA's all-time assist leader.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Aaron Fine (6) passes the ball. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fine is listed as a 6-foot-2 guard and will have three years of eligibility remaining. Though he entered the transfer portal, he still has the opportunity to return to Purdue if he believes that is in his best interest.

At the time of this post, Fine is the only player from Purdue's 2025-26 roster to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, multiple reports confirmed that freshman guard Omer Mayer will return to West Lafayette for his sophomore season.

The Boilermakers finished the season with a 30-9 record, winning the Big Ten Tournament and reaching the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

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