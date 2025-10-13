Boilermakers Country

Purdue Basketball Makes Program History in Preseason Associated Press Poll

The preseason Associated Press poll was released for the 2025-26 college basketball season. Purdue made program history with its ranking.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates
Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) celebrates / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in program history, Purdue will begin the college basketball season ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. The Boilermakers were atop the rankings in the Associated Press preseason poll, which was released Monday.

Purdue received 1,485 points and 35 first-place votes in the preseason poll. Houston is ranked No. 2 after receiving 1,459 points and 16 votes for the top spot. Other teams to receive votes for No. 1 included Florida (8) and UConn (2).

Before this season, Purdue had never been ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP poll. Before Zach Edey's senior season in 2023-25, Purdue was ranked as the No. 3 team in the preseason poll. That year, the Boilers reached the National Championship Game for the first time since 1969.

The Boilermakers are the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten and to reach the Final Four. A big reason is because of the return of 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner Braden Smith, as well as third-team All-American Trey Kaufman-Renn, and All-Big Ten honorable mention Fletcher Loyer.

In the offseason, coach Matt Painter and his staff also addressed Purdue's rebounding woes by adding 6-foot-11 Oscar Cluff, who averaged a double-double at South Dakota State last season. Plus, the Boilers return 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen and sophomore guards CJ Cox and Gicarri Harris.

The addition of four-star international guard Omer Mayer has also generated a lot of buzz surrounding the program.

Purdue's season begins on Tuesday, Nov. 4 with a game against Evansville at Mackey Arena. Before that, the Boilers will play two exhibition games: traveling to Lexington on Oct. 24 to play No. 9 Kentucky. On Oct. 29, they will host UIndy.

2025-26 Preseason AP Poll

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) high-fives Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3)
Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) high-fives Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
  1. Purdue Boilermakers
  2. Houston Cougars
  3. Florida Gators
  4. UConn Huskies
  5. St. John's Red Storm
  6. Duke Blue Devils
  7. Michigan Wolverines
  8. BYU Cougars
  9. Kentucky Wildcats
  10. Texas Tech Red Raiders
  11. Louisville Cardinals
  12. UCLA Bruins
  13. Arizona Wildcats
  14. Arkansas Razorbacks
  15. Alabama Crimson Tide
  16. Iowa State Cyclones
  17. Illinois FIghting Illini
  18. Tennessee Volunteers
  19. Kansas Jayhawks
  20. Auburn Tigers
  21. Gonzaga Bulldogs
  22. Michigan State Spartans
  23. Creighton Bluejays
  24. Wisconsin Badgers
  25. North Carolina Tar Heels

Others receiving votes — North Carolina State, Oregon Ducks, San Diego State, Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Kansas State Wildcats, Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans, Missouri Tigers, Washington Huskies, Vanderbilt Commodores, Iowa Hawkeyes, Boise State Broncos, Mississippi State Bulldogs, VCU Rams, Virginia Cavaliers, Saint Mary's Gaels, Indiana Hoosiers, Oklahoma Sooners, Baylor Bears.

Published
