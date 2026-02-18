Matt Painter Keeps Focus on Big Picture After Purdue's Loss to Michigan

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue's primary objective in the regular season was to win a Big Ten championship. That opportunity drifted away on Tuesday night, as the seventh-ranked Boilermakers dropped a 91-80 decision to No. 1 Michigan.

It may be disappointing to everyone inside the locker room that Purdue won't add a 27th conference championship to its collection, but Matt Painter is keeping his team's long-term goals at the forefront. This is still a team that believes it can make a run to the Final Four at the end of the year.

Purdue dropped to 21-5 on the season, and 11-4 in Big Ten play. Three of the losses have surprisingly come at Mackey Arena, falling to Iowa State, Illinois, and Michigan in West Lafayette.

Obviously, winning those games would've helped Purdue in its quest to win a Big Ten championship and potentially earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. But Painter isn't going to allow those losses to define this team's season, especially with so much more still ahead.

"Your final test is in the NCAA Tournament. That's the way I look at it," Painter said. "Sure, you want to win those games, but if we would have won [tonight], we wouldn't have had a parade. If we win this game, it doesn't mean we go to the Final Four. You've gotta win four games to go to the Final Four."

Purdue entered the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason polls and was the favorite to win the Big Ten. Based on those predictions, the Boilermakers have fallen short of expectations. But the team's ultimate goal — winning a national title — is still a possibility.

Even after Tuesday's loss, Painter feels strongly that he has a team capable of making a deep March Madness run.

"I like our team. I think sometimes people get carried away when you have a loss," Painter said. "It was one of those games where the ball got where we wanted to get it, we just needed to make more plays."

Purdue still has chances to bolster its resumé

With a win Tuesday night over top-ranked Michigan, Purdue would have wiggled its way back into the No. 1 seed conversation for the NCAA Tournament. After the loss, that looks like a much taller hurdle to clear.

However, the Boilermakers still have plenty of meat remaining on the schedule to essentially solidify a spot as a No. 2 seed when March Madness rolls around.

Purdue will host Indiana on Friday night and host No. 15 Michigan State on Feb. 26, closing out a three-game homestand. The Boilers then close out the year with back-to-back road trips to Ohio State (March 1) and Northwestern (March 4) and a home game against No. 24 Wisconsin.

Winning out won't be an easy task, but if Purdue can win those last five games, it will essentially lock up a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament.

