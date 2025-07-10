Purdue's Matt Painter Explains What Aspect of Braden Smith's Game Has Improved Most
When Braden Smith was recruited out of high school, not many programs believed in his potential to become one of the best point guards in college basketball. Now, entering his senior season at Purdue, the program's all-time assist leader is the favorite to win a second Big Ten Player of the Year Award, the Wooden Award, and could be the second Boilermaker to be named the National Player of the Year in the last three seasons.
Smith has climbed to the peak of college basketball through his elite passing skills, defensive prowess, and improved shooting ability. Last season, he averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. It earned him the Big Ten Player of the Year, the Bob Cousy Award, and first-team All-American status.
On paper, it may not look like there's much room for improvement in Smith's game. But Purdue coach Matt Painter says the guard can still find a little more consistency when it comes to searching for his shot.
"It's tuning into what's best for us, but also for Braden, it's looking to score. I think that's something he can still improve and be more consistent," Painter told Big Ten Network in an interview. "Just keep being on the hunt and keep looking to score, because he's naturally such a great passer."
Smith was asked to score at a higher rate for Purdue last season because of the departures from the 2023-24 team that reached the National Championship Game. While most players would embrace that opportunity with open arms, Smith's inclination is to set his teammates up for success. He's not always looking for his shot.
He said as much in an interview with Big Ten Network after winning the Big Ten Player of the Year honor.
"I get yelled at all the time by Paint for not shooting, so I think that's the biggest thing. I always want to include everybody and get them the ball and put them in spots to be successful. I believe that's my job. As a point guard, that's what we're supposed to do," Smith said back in March.
"I think just understanding when to score and when not to score, when it's time to take over a game or when it's time not to."
Smith's success hasn't come without plenty of help. For two years, he had the opportunity to play alongside Zach Edey, the two-time National Player of the Year and one of the most dominant players in college basketball history. He's also had the sharp-shooting Fletcher Loyer by his side each of the last three seasons.
Last year, Trey Kaufman-Renn stepped up into a bigger role and provided Purdue with another reliable scoring option. The forward averaged 20.1 points per game, shooting nearly 60% from the floor.
"Fletch has the best three-point percentage of anyone returning in college basketball, Trey Kaufman-Renn made the most field goals. Both of those guys can score the basketball," Painter said. "But Braden's ability to draw so much attention helps them, also."
Even before his senior year begins, Smith has had a tremendous career in West Lafayette. He's already the program's all-time assist leader, has scored more than 1,000 points, and has collected more than 500 rebounds. He's name will hang in the rafters at Mackey Arena as an All-American.
Smith and his teammates are looking to bring glory back to Purdue, though. With one final run remaining, the Boilermakers are hopeful to win a third Big Ten title and make another run to the Final Four.
Maintaining his aggressiveness as a scorer may be important for Purdue's success, but Smith also believes there's one other area where he can grow as a senior.
"Just being a better leader, helping these guys out."Smith said after Purdue's first summer practice in June. "And hopefully, bringing a title home."
