Purdue's Omer Mayer to Participate in Another FIBA Event This Summer
Omer Mayer's time in FIBA isn't done just yet. The Purdue guard will also be playing in the FIBA U20 EuroBasket with Israel, which is scheduled to begin on Saturday, July 12 in Heraklion, Greece.
Mayer just competed in the FIBA U19 World Cup in Switzerland, which ran from June 28-July 6. In four games, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.0 steals per game. Israel posted a 4-2 record and earned a seventh-place finish in the event.
During his time in Switzerland, Mayer showed off elite scoring, ball-handling, and passing skills. His top performance came in the Round of 16 game against Cameroon, as he scored an event-high 33 points. He also dished out seven assists and had four steals in an 86-82 win to advance to the quarterfinals.
Mayer's time on the court was cut short while in Switzerland. Following a quarterfinal loss to Slovenia, the guard suffered a finger injury that kept him sidelined for the final two games of the classification rounds.
Per the FIBA U20 EuroBasket site, it's still unknown if Mayer will be playing because of the finger injury. While details were limited on the extend of his injury, he did not sustain a fracture in the FIBA U19 World Cup, but it was decided that it was in his best interest to stay off the floor for the final two games.
Israel's first game of the FIBA U20 EuroBasket is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 at 8:30 a.m. ET, playing Spain to begin the event.
