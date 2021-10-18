Purdue Basketball Ranked No. 7 in Preseason AP Top 25 Poll, Second Among Big Ten Teams

Purdue basketball is ranked among the top-10 programs in the nation in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll for the second time during Matt Painters tenure. The Boilermakers will enter the season at No. 7, which ranks second among conference programs.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Purdue Basketball program is ranked as the No. 7 team in the country in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Boilermakers have been ranked in the preseason poll in six of the last seven seasons.

The top-10 mark is the highest ranking in the preseason since also being ranked at No. 7 at the start of the 2009-10 season.

Purdue was among five Big Ten Conference schools listed among the nation's top-25 programs. The Boilermakers earned 1,213 points to land ahead of No. 8 Baylor and behind No. 6 Michigan.

The team is slated to face three ranked opponents during its non-conference schedule. The Boilermakers open their season against Bellarmine at Mackey Arena on Nov. 9, but will host UIndy in an exhibition game on Nov. 4.

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

Gonzaga UCLA Kansas Villanova Texas Michigan Purdue Baylor Duke Kentucky Illinois Memphis Oregon Alabama Houston Arkansas Ohio State Tennessee North Carolina Florida State Maryland Auburn St. Bonaventure Connecticut Virginia

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, LSU 7, Belmont 7, San Diego State 5, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Notre Dame 3, Louisville 3

Related Stories on Purdue Basketball

SASHA STEFANOVIC JOINS THE SITE FOR WEEKLY PODCAST: Thanks to new NCAA legislation where college athletes can make money off of their name, image and likeness, Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic has signed a deal to do a weekly 30-minute podcast here on our Sports Illustrated Purdue site, BoilermakersCountry.com. It will start the first week of November and run throughout the college basketball season. CLICK HERE

Thanks to new NCAA legislation where college athletes can make money off of their name, image and likeness, Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic has signed a deal to do a weekly 30-minute podcast here on our Sports Illustrated Purdue site, BoilermakersCountry.com. It will start the first week of November and run throughout the college basketball season. PURDUE EXCITED FOR FANS ACROSS THE BIG TEN: Purdue will play 20 games against Big Ten opponents during the 2021-22 college basketball season. The team is excited to hear fans back inside Mackey Arena and other venues across the conference. CLICK HERE

Purdue will play 20 games against Big Ten opponents during the 2021-22 college basketball season. The team is excited to hear fans back inside Mackey Arena and other venues across the conference. WHAT KATIE GEARLDS SAID AT BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS: Purdue women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds answered questions during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's everything she had to say before one-on-one interviews. CLICK HERE

Purdue women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds answered questions during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's everything she had to say before one-on-one interviews. MICAH SHREWSBERRY LOOKS FORWARD TO MATCHUP WITH PURDUE: Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry was back home in Indianapolis on Friday during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. The former Purdue associate head coach will lead the Nittany Lions against the Boilermakers on Jan. 8. CLICK HERE

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry was back home in Indianapolis on Friday during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days. The former Purdue associate head coach will lead the Nittany Lions against the Boilermakers on Jan. 8. WHAT MATT PAINTER SAID DURING BIG TEN BASKETBALL MEDIA DAYS: Purdue coach Matt Painter answered questions during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's everything he had to say before one-on-one interviews. CLICK HERE

Purdue coach Matt Painter answered questions during the 2021 Big Ten Basketball Media Days on Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Here's everything he had to say before one-on-one interviews. SACRIFICES WILL HAVE TO BE MADE FOR PURDUE'S SUCCESS: Purdue basketball's 2020-21 season ended abruptly in a first-round loss to North Texas in the NCAA Tournament. The program returns several of its players from a year ago, and coach Matt Painter will have to manage a talented roster throughout the season. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball's 2020-21 season ended abruptly in a first-round loss to North Texas in the NCAA Tournament. The program returns several of its players from a year ago, and coach Matt Painter will have to manage a talented roster throughout the season. PURDUE 2021-22 TIPOFF TIMES ANNOUNCED: The Big Ten Conference released several tipoff times and television designations ahead of Purdue's 2021-22 basketball season. Here is the complete Purdue Boilermakers basketball schedule. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!