Purdue Basketball Releases Highlight Video From First Official Practice
Before Purdue can start winning games at Mackey Arena, it has to put in the work on Cardinal Court. The Boilermakers got back into the full swing of practice on Wednesday, just a month before their first exhibition game.
Wednesday marked the first official day of practice for Purdue, a team on a quest to add another Big Ten title to its collection and make another Final Four run. Following Day 1 on the practice courts, the athletic department's creative team released a video highlighting the day's practice.
Below is the full video from Wednesday's first practice:
The Boilermakers are projected to be the favorite in the Big Ten to start the 2025-26 season. They're also among the top contenders to win a national championship at the end of the year.
There's a lot of work to do between now and the start of the year, but Purdue is prepared for one of the most anticipated seasons in its history.
Purdue heads to Kentucky on Oct. 24
Purdue's first practice ahead of the 2025-26 season came one month before the Boilermakers head to Lexington for an exhibition matchup with Kentucky. That game is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 24, at Rupp Arena.
Coach Matt Painter says he enjoys scheduling those games because it serves as a true test before regular-season play begins.
"That's why I really enjoy playing a tough exhibition game like Kentucky," he said. "That's who you are. When you walk out of there, that's who you are that day. Let's learn from that, let's get better, and get ready for that first real game."
Each of the past two seasons, Purdue has played in similar exhibition games, traveling to play Arkansas in 2023 and playing Creighton in Omaha last year. The Boilermakers lost both contests.
Purdue's first game of the regular season is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, hosting Evansville at Mackey Arena.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
EMBRACING CHAMPIONSHIP EXPECTATIONS: There are high expectations in West Lafayette. Matt Painter explains how Purdue is embracing the hype heading into the 2025-26 college basketball season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE PICKED AS CBB'S BEST TEAM: CBS Sports recently ran a poll asking anonymous college basketball coaches to name the best team for 2025-26. Purdue received a lot of votes. CLICK HERE
FANS REACT TO NAVY SEALS VIDEO: Purdue posted a video of its Navy SEALs training from the weekend, and it got fans fired up for the 2025-26 college basketball season. CLICK HERE