Purdue Basketball's Intense Navy SEALs Training Video Draws Exciting Fan Reactions
Purdue fans have been ready for the start of the 2025-26 college basketball season since last year's run ended in the Sweet 16. It's one of the most anticipated years in the program's history, with aspirations of winning a national championship. A recent video of the Boilermakers going through Navy SEALs training has supporters even more excited for the upcoming season.
Over the weekend, Purdue endured Navy SEALs training to test their physical and mental toughness, as well as their teamwork and leadership skills. This week, the Purdue Basketball social media account posted the video on X.
Before we dive into fan reactions, here's the video that was shared on social media. It's easy to see why it caused such excitement.
Fans react to Purdue's Navy SEALs training video
That video was pretty intense, wasn't it? With the season just one month away, the video posted by Purdue caused plenty of excitement on social media. Here are just some of the reactions from Boilermaker fans.
Purdue 2025-26 basketball schedule
- Friday, Oct. 24: at Kentucky (Exhibition)
- Wednesday, Oct. 29: vs. UIndy (Exhibition)
- Tuesday, Nov. 4: vs. Evansville
- Friday, Nov. 7: vs. Oakland
- Thursday, Nov. 13: at Alabama
- Sunday, Nov. 16: vs. Akron
- Thursday, Nov. 20: vs. Memphis (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 21: vs. Texas Tech/Wake Forest (Baha Mar Challenge in the Bahamas)
- Friday, Nov. 28: vs. Eastern Illinois
- Tuesday, Dec. 2: at Rutgers
- Saturday, Dec. 6: vs. Iowa State
- Wednesday, Dec. 10: vs. Minnesota
- Saturday, Dec. 13: vs. Marquette
- Saturday, Dec. 20: vs. Auburn (Indy Classic)
- Monday, Dec. 29: vs. Kent State
- Saturday, Jan. 3: at Wisconsin
- Wednesday, Jan. 7: vs. Washington
- Saturday, Jan. 10: vs. Penn State
- Wednesday, Jan. 14: vs. Iowa
- Saturday, Jan. 17: at USC
- Tuesday, Jan. 20: at UCLA
- Saturday, Jan. 24: vs. Illinois
- Tuesday, Jan. 27: at Indiana
- Sunday, Feb. 1: at Maryland
- Saturday, Feb. 7: vs. Oregon
- Tuesday, Feb. 10: at Nebraska
- Saturday, Feb. 14: at Iowa
- Tuesday, Feb. 17: vs. Michigan
- Friday, Feb. 20: vs. Indiana
- Thursday, Feb. 26: vs. Michigan State
- Sunday, March 1: at Ohio State
- Wednesday, March 4: at Northwestern
- Saturday, March 7: vs. Wisconsin
