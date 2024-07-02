Purdue Basketball Target Trent Sisley Transferring to Montverde Academy
One of the top high school basketball players in the state of Indiana is transferring for his senior season. Monday night, four-star forward Trent Sisley announced he will be leaving Heritage Hills High School (Lincoln City, Ind.) and will spend his senior season at Montverde Academy (Motverde, Fla.).
Sisley is a member of the 2025 recruiting class and recently narrowed down his list of schools to five: Indiana, iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Purdue.
"I would like to thank the Heritage Hills community as well as all of my coaches and teammates," Sisley wrote. "I will be forever grateful for my time spent as a Patriot. With that being said I will be transferring to Montverde Academy for my senior year."
Montverde Academy is a college preparatory school located in the greater Orlando area. Several top basketball prospects transfer to the school to prepare for the next level.
During the 2023-24 season at Heritage Hills, Sisley averaged 24.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. He's shooting 61% from the floor for his career, including 38% from behind the 3-point line.
In his first three high school seasons, Sisley has stuffed the stat sheet. He's scored 1,715 career points, collected 751 rebounds and dished out 214 assists. He also has more than 100 blocks and 100 steals.
Per 247Sports, Sisley ranks as the No. 5 prospect from the state of Indiana and is the No. 74 overall talent in the 2025 class.
Sisley was a member of the Indiana Junior All-Star Team this past year. He shared the court with four-star guard Braylon Mullins (Greenfield-Central), who Purdue has also offered in the 2025 class.
