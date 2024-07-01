Former Boilermakers Lance Jones, Dakota Mathias Land on Pacers Summer League Roster
Two former Purdue guards will be teammates for the first time in their careers. Lance Jones and Dakota Mathias have earned spots on the NBA Summer League roster for the Indiana Pacers. The team released the complete roster on Monday.
Jones spent the 2024 season at Purdue after a four-year career at Southern Illinois. The fifth-year senior played a critical role on a team that won a second consecutive Big Ten regular season title and reached the National Championship Game.
In his lone season in West Lafayette, Jones averaged 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. He also shot 41.3% from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range.
"I think it went really well. I feel like me, personally, I competed at a high level along with the other guys, as well," Jones said of his workout with the Indiana Pacers.
Mathias played for the Boilermakers from 2014-18. He flourished his senior season, averaging 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He scored more than 1,000 points during his time at Purdue, finishing his career with 1,140 points.
After leaving West Lafayette, Mathias has spent time with the Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies and their G-League affiliates. He spent 2023 with the RatioPharm Ulm (Germany) in the Basketball Bundesliga.
Both Jones and Mathias enjoyed plenty of success during their time at Purdue. Both played for Matt Painter, but never got the opportunity to share the court.
That will change in just a few weeks, when the two former Boilermakers try to prove they deserve spots in the NBA.
