Purdue Coach Matt Painter Named Assistant for USA Basketball Men's Select Team
Matt Painter is going to have a busy summer. Not only will he be working to get his 2024-25 Purdue squad prepared to pursue a third straight Big Ten championship, he's joining the USA Basketball Men's Select Team as an assistant coach.
A roster of 15 players comprise the USA Basketball Men's Select Team roster. That group will help prepare the USA Basketball Men's National Team for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.
The USA Select Team will train with the National Team in Las Vegas from July 6-8.
Painter just completed his 19th season at the helm at Purdue. He led the Boilermakers to a second straight Big Ten regular season title, the program's first Final Four appearance since 1980 and first National Championship Game since 1969.
The Boilermakers concluded last season with a 34-5 record. Painter also coached two-time Naismith National Player of the Year Zach Edey.
Painter has been in charge at Purdue since the 2005-06 season. He's led the program to five Big Ten regular season titles, four of those coming in the last eight years. The Boilers have also won a pair of Big Ten Tournament titles and have made 15 NCAA Tournament appearances.
Overall, Painter has compiled a 447-203 record during his time in West Lafayette. Purdue has been particularly dominant over the last three seasons, owning a 92-19 record, including a 46-14 mark in conference play.
After leading the Boilermakers to a second straight Big Ten title last season, Painter was named the co-Big Ten Coach of the Year, along with Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg. It was the fifth time he has received the honor.
