Purdue's Trevion Williams Joins Sasha Stefanovic For Podcast Wednesday at Mad Mushroom
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It's Episode 9 of the Sasha Live! podcast featuring Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic on Wednesday night, and this time he's bringing along a friend.
Senior center Trevion Williams, who's having another terrific year for the Boilermakers, will be this week's special guest.
Fans are welcome to attend the show that's broadcast live from Mad Mushroom Pizza, 320 W. State Street in West Lafayette. The show starts at 7 p.m. ET, and also can be seen live online. The links to watch the show on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube are below.
There's plenty to talk about with Stefanovic and Williams, of course, because it's been a busy time for the Boilermakers, who bounced back from Monday's home loss to Wisconsin with a nice road win at Penn State on Saturday.
Read More
Come on down and grab some dinner and enjoy the show. The players will sign autographs and take pictures after the podcast. We'll also be giving away two $25.00 Mad Mushroom Pizza gift cards on Wednesday night as well.
Watch Episode 8 of the Sasha Live! Podcast
Related stories on Purdue basketball
- BOILERS FALL TO NO. 7: Purdue dropped to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after a home loss to Wisconsin. The team followed with a road victory over Penn State, its first true road win of the season. The Boilermakers were among five Big Ten programs ranked this week. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE, MICHIGAN GAME POSTPONED: Purdue basketball's road matchup with Michigan has been postponed due to ongoing COVID-19 issues within the Wolverines' program. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Nebraska at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE FENDS OFF PENN STATE: No. 3 Purdue stayed collected in a hostile environment to earn its first road win of the year, defeating Penn State on its own court. Trevion Williams scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Mason Gillis notched a career-high 14 points in the victory. CLICK HERE
- TOM BREW COLUMN: Micah Shrewsberry grew up as an Indiana kid, and this week the first-year Penn State coach gets to host both Indiana and Purdue in Happy Valley in the same week. That's a lot of emotion for the former IU fan and Purdue basketball assistant coach. CLICK HERE
- PURDUE TRIO NAMED TO WOODEN AWARD MIDSEASON WATCH LIST: Jaden Ivey, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams were among 25 players named to the John R. Wooden award midseason watch list. No other program has more than two players recognized, and the trio has led Purdue to a 12-2 overall record. CLICK HERE