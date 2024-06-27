Purdue's Zach Edey Selected by Memphis Grizzlies with No. 9 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Purdue center Zach Edey is heading to the NBA.
On Wednesday night, the 7-foot-4 center was selected by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He becomes the 50th player in program history to be selected.
Edey was a two-time National Player of the Year at Purdue, receiving the award in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024. He was the first player to accomplish that feat since Virginia's Ralph Sampson claimed the award in three consecutive seasons from 1981-83.
An under-recruited prospect out of high school, Edey transformed from a role player into one of the most dominant athletes ever in college basketball. As a senior in the 2023-24 season, he averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and 2.0 assists per game.
Edey led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles (2023, 2024), a Big Ten Tournament championship (2023) and a trip to the National Championship Game (2024), the program's first since 1969.
During the season, Purdue coach Matt Painter explained how Edey transformed into a first-round pick in the NBA Draft.
"He makes his free throws. He can shoot on the perimeter, I just don't let him — even though people get upset about it. He's improved defensively, he's a willing passer. He doesn't have the bulls*** because he didn't get recruited. That's the best way I can say it," Painter said.
"He does a lot of little things to help a team win. That's why I think they've got a place there for him. He can rebound, he can pass, he can score with his back to the basket. I think he's got a spot."
Edey finished his career in West Lafayette with 2,516 points and 1,321 rebounds, setting program records in each category. As dominant as he was during his time at Purdue, the 7-footer believes there's still plenty of growth for his game at the next level.
“I don’t even think I’m close to my ceiling,” he said, per Aaron Rose of All Raptors. “Still doing things in practice I’ve never done. Still trying to add things to my game that I’ve never done before. I don’t think I’m a finished player by any means.
“At Purdue I was a post-up player, it’s not a secret. I like to play in the post, I like to get rebounds,” he said. “But now that I’m preparing for the draft, I’m really working on extending my range, I’m feeling comfortable out there and comfortable in doing different s***, different things.”