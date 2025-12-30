Braden Smith's Chase of Big Ten Assist Record Draws Support From Cassius Winston

It's only a matter of time before Braden Smith passes Cassius Winston as the Big Ten's all-time assist leader. The senior Purdue guard needs only 10 more assists to set a new conference record, which was set at 890 by Winston at Michigan State from 2016 through 2020.

You know the saying, "records were meant to be broken." Keeping that in mind, Winston is throwing his full support behind Smith, hoping to see the Boilermaker reach the impressive career milestone in the coming days.

"I hear you're closing in on that record, and I'm just telling you to keep chasing it, keep going to get it, and make it happen," Winston said in a video shared by Big Ten Network. "We know how hard it is, how consistent, how privileged you have to be in that conversation. For you to be on your way and almost there, I'm rooting for you, and I hope you go tackle it."

In Monday night's 101-60 victory over Kent State, Smith dished out eight assists, bringing his career total to 881. So far this season, he's averaging 9.5 assists per game. That gives the Purdue senior a great chance to tie or break Winston's record in Saturday's game against Wisconsin in Madison.

If not then, Smith is almost assured to eclipse the Big Ten mark when Purdue returns home on Wednesday, Jan. 7 when it hosts Washington at Mackey Arena.

Regardless of when it happens, Winston is throwing his full support behind Smith. It's a terrific gesture from one of the conference's all-time best point guards.

Smith chasing NCAA record, too

Winston's Big Ten assist record is the next major achievement on Smith's to-do list. He's also chasing Bobby Hurley's NCAA record, dishing out 1,076 assists during his career at Duke.

Smith is still 195 assists away from the record, which means he won't threaten that mark until late in the regular season or in the postseason. Still, the fact that he's in the conversation is a nod to his incredible career in West Lafayette.

The 6-foot guard from Westfield became Purdue's all-time assist leader during his junior season and will become the Big Ten's career assist leader in only a matter of games. Will he be able to surpass Hurley's mark by the time his career in West Lafayette comes to an end?

Smith isn't focused on any of that, as winning remains his top priority. But it's a storyline Purdue fans and the college basketball world continues to follow.

