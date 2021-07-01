Purdue Guard Sasha Stefanovic Pursuing NIL Opportunities Via Social Media

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is looking for opportunities to expand his brand and make money with his name, image and likeness.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — With the NCAA passing legislation to allow student-athletes to make money off their name, image and likeness on Wednesday, college players have wasted no time pursuing opportunities.

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic was one of those players. He said in a Tweet below that he was looking for local businesses to partner with him, aiming to reach audiences with his brand.

So far, there hasn't been any Boilermaker basketball player to announce a deal related to NIL. However, Purdue football offensive lineman Eric Miller partnered with a college sports newsletter called Extra Points. Miller will get paid to endorse and promote the newsletter.

As athletes continue to look for opportunities to profit from their name, image and likeness, more and more players will begin to announce partnerships.

Recent Stories from Boilermakers Country

NCAA APPROVES NIL POLICY: On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim policy for student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness. CLICK HERE

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors approved an interim policy for student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness. 2022 OFFENSIVE LINEMAN COMMITS: After a pledge from 2022 offensive lineman Malachi Preciado on Wednesday, the Purdue football program has 12 commitments for the cycle. Preciado had an official visit with the Boilermakers this past weekend. CLICK HERE

After a pledge from 2022 offensive lineman Malachi Preciado on Wednesday, the Purdue football program has 12 commitments for the cycle. Preciado had an official visit with the Boilermakers this past weekend. PURDUE OPENS AS WEEK 1 FAVORITE: Purdue looks to bounce back during the 2021 college football season, and one gambling website believes the team will start with a victory at home. The team opens as a 7.5-point favorite over Oregon State in Week 1 at Ross-Ade Stadium. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!