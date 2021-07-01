Sports Illustrated home
Purdue Offensive Lineman Eric Miller Enters Agreement With Extra Points Newsletter

After the NCAA approved a policy for name, image and likeness allowing college athletes to make money, Purdue offensive lineman Eric Miller is already taking advantage. He entered an agreement with the Extra Points newsletter on Thursday.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just one day after the NCAA approved an interim policy allowing college student-athletes to make money from their name, image and likeness, Purdue athletes are already taking advantage. 

On Wednesday, a college sports newsletter called Extra Points reached an agreement with Boilermaker offensive lineman Eric Miller.

Extra Points' first ambassador was Tennessee offensive lineman Parker Ball. Both he and Miller will be paid to endorse and promote the newsletter. The agreement is the first of what is expected to be many NIL deals not only with Purdue football, but college athletics across the country. 

 Miller appeared in all six games for the Boilermakers last season. He was recognized as an Academic All-Big Ten selection. The Purdue offensive lineman helped block for an offensive that registered 309 yards passing and 390.5 total yards per game in 2020.

