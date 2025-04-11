Purdue Among Top Contenders to Land Transfer Forward From Delaware
Purdue is reportedly among six schools listed as contenders to land former Delaware forward John Camden. On3's Joe Tipton reported the news on Friday.
Camden, a 6-foot-8 senior, has reportedly narrowed his list of options down to six schools. In addition to Purdue, he's also considering California, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Grand Canyon and SMU.
Camden spent just one season at Delaware, but put up solid numbers with the Blue Hens. He averaged 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. The forward also shot 46.9% from the floor and 41.6% from three-point range.
Delaware finished last season with a 16-20 overall record.
Camden's next stop will be his fourth destination at the college level. He started his career at Memphis during the 2021-22 season, but appeared in just one contest. The forward then transferred to Virginia Tech, where he spent the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons, playing in 37 total games.
Before his arrival at Delaware, Camden had scored just 55 total points in his career, and grabbed just 36 rebounds. He blew those numbers out of the water while with the Blue Hens, scoring 603 points and hauling in 235 boards during the 2024-25 campaign.
Purdue has already landed 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff from the transfer portal — one of the biggest additions during the offseason. The Boilers are also reportedly in contention to land Virginia transfer Elijah Saunders.
At the end of Purdue's season, coach Matt Painter said his team would be active in the transfer portal, something it didn't need to do a year ago. But with Caleb Furst graduating and four players transferring out — Brian Waddell, Will Berg, Myles Colvin and Camden Heide — the Boilers have been forced to add transfer pieces.
Camden will be another name to keep an eye on as Painter and his staff continue to add pieces to the 2025-26 roster.
John Camden highlights (Delaware)
Related stories on Purdue basketball
INJURY UPDATE ON IVEY: The Detroit Pistons provided an injury update on former Purdue star Jaden Ivey, who sustained a leg injury on New Year's Day and has not played in over three months. CLICK HERE
SAUNDERS CONSIDERING PURDUE: Purdue is among five schools that could land Virginia transfer wing Elijah Saunders, per insider Jon Rothstein. He averaged 10.4 points and 5.0 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers last season. CLICK HERE
PURDUE RANKED NO. 1 IN TOP-25 POLL: One sports outlet is anointing Purdue as the No. 1 team in college basketball in its way-too-early rankings for the 2025-26 season. CLICK HERE