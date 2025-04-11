NBA Boilers: Detroit Pistons Provide Injury Update on Jaden Ivey
The Detroit Pistons provided a positive update on injured star and former Purdue standout Jaden Ivey this week. The third-year NBA veteran has been cleared to return to basketball activities, a positive step in his recovery process.
"Pistons guard Jaden Ivey continues to make progress in his recovery from a broken fibula, which he suffered on January 1 against Orlando," the statement from Detroit reads. "He has been cleared for basketball activity and will now enter the beginning phase of a re-conditioning progression along with a continued progression of court work. Ivey's status will be updated in another two weeks."
Ivey suffered the scary leg injury in the game against the Orlando Magic on New Year's Day and hasn't played since. Through his first 30 games prior to the injury, the former Boilermaker was averaging 17.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 46% from the floor.
Statistically, Ivey was in the middle of his best season since being selecting by the Pistons in the 2022 NBA Draft.
Detroit still has two regular season games remaining on the calendar, a home game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday followed by a trip to Milwaukee on Sunday. The Pistons have already secured a spot in the NBA playoffs and will be the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Pistons will play either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the playoffs.
So, Ivey won't be immediately available for the start of the 2025 NBA playoffs, but if Detroit can extend a series or even pull off a first round upset, is it possible the former Purdue star returns to the court in the postseason?
