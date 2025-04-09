Report: Purdue Among Candidates to Land Virginia Transfer Wing Elijah Saunders
Purdue is among the top contenders to land Virginia transfer wing Elijah Saunders, according to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. According to the report, the rising senior has narrowed his list of options down to five of programs, with a return to UVA still a possibility.
Saunders entered the NCAA transfer portal at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season and has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-8 win averaged 10.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and shot 42% from the field last season for the Cavaliers.
According to Rothstein's report, Saunders is "seriously considering" Texas Tech, Kansas State, Purdue, Grand Canyon and a return to Virginia.
Purdue has already made one huge splash through the transfer portal during the offseason, landing 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff from South Dakota State. He averaged 17.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in his lone season with the Jackrabbits.
The Boilers are looking to add another major piece to its championship-contending roster for the 2025-26 season. They're expected to return 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner Braden Smith, as well as first-team All-Big Ten forward Trey Kaufman-Renn and All-Big Ten honorable mention guard Fletcher Loyer.
Coach Matt Painter and his team will also return CJ Cox, Gicarri Harris and Raleigh Burgess, as well as 7-foot-4 center Daniel Jacobsen, who suffered an injury in the second game of the season.
Purdue did lose a few key pieces with Camden Heide and Myles Colvin both exiting the program via transfer portal. Heide committed to Texas and Colvin will continue his career at Wake Forst. With those departures, the Boilermakers are looking to add length and skill at the wing.
Saunders spent just one season at Virginia, transferring in from San Diego State. Although his minutes were limited, he was a member of an Aztecs squad that played in the National Championship Game in 2023.
Across three seasons in college basketball, Saunders has played in 82 games and made 47 starts. He's scored 545 points and grabbed 297 rebounds. He's a good spot-up shooter, but can also play in the post and has some high-flying ability, similar to what Heide and Colvin brought to the floor.
Painter has talked about Purdue being more active in the transfer portal during the offseason, hoping to add pieces that will help the Boilermakers pursue a third Big Ten championship in the last four seasons and make a Final Four run for the second time in three years.
Saunders could be a key addition for the Boilermakers this offseason.
Elijah Saunders highlights (Virginia, 2024-25)
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE RANKED NO. 1 IN TOP-25 POLL: One sports outlet is anointing Purdue as the No. 1 team in college basketball in its way-too-early rankings for the 2025-26 season. CLICK HERE
HEIDE SAYS FAREWELL: Just a few days after transferring to Texas, former Purdue forward Camden Heide shared a message regarding his departure and thanking the program. CLICK HERE
NBA MOCK DRAFT INCLUDES SMITH: Purdue guard Braden Smith was listed as a second-round selection in ESPN's latest NBA mock draft. The projection has Smith landing with the Cleveland Cavaliers. CLICK HERE