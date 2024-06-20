Purdue Basketball Reportedly Schedules Charity Exhibition Game vs. Creighton
Purdue has reportedly added a charity exhibition game to the 2024-25 schedule. Per GoldandBlack.com, the Boilermakers will travel to Omaha to play Creighton this coming season.
The Boilermakers will play the Bluejays on Saturday, Oct. 26. Last year, Purdue played in a charity exhibition game against Arkansas. This year's charity game against Creighton is reportedly benefiting tornado-relief initiatives.
Both Purdue and Creighton were two of the top teams in the country during the 2023-24 season. The Boilers finished with a 34-5 record, winning a Big Ten regular season title and reaching the National Championship Game.
Creighton closed out last season with a 25-10 record, finishing second in the Big East. The Bluejays reached the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue and Creighton have played just one time, a matchup in the 1960-61 season. The Boilermakers cruised to a 91-72 victory in West Lafayette.
Other details regarding the charity exhibition between Purdue and Creighton are unknown at this time.
