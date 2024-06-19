Where ESPN's Latest NBA Mock Draft Projects Purdue's Zach Edey Will Land
Where will Purdue center Zach Edey land when the 2024 NBA Draft rolls around? We're getting closer to finding out the answer, but ESPN's Jonathan Givony provided a new projection in the latest mock draft released from the network.
At this point, Edey seems like a lock as a first-round pick. But will he be a lottery selection (top 14 picks) when June 26 rolls around? According to Givony's prediction, the two-time National Player of the Year will miss that cut, as he's projected to go No. 15 overall to the Miami Heat.
"Edey's combination of size, power and intensity has been difficult to contain in a workout setting, as there simply aren't many players in this draft equipped to slow him down," Givony writes.
"He was one of 21 players voted by NBA teams for an invitation to the green room, but has decided he will watch the draft from West Lafayette, Indiana instead with his coaches, teammates and family. He is the only player to decline the in-person opportunity."
Edey has been generating interest from a number of teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors, among others.
Last season, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game on his way to a second consecutive National Player of the Year honor. He also led the Boilermakers to back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles and a trip to the National Championship Game in 2024.
Edey was predominantly a low-post player during his four-year career at Purdue. But he wanted to prove to teams that he's capable of doing more than just dominating the paint.
"I mean, I think I need to show people I can shoot the way I believe I can. But I think, for the most part, teams kind of know what I'm good at," Edey said at the NBA Scouting Combine in May. "Teams have tons of film on me. I think I'm quicker than teams think I am, I think I can shoot better than teams think I can. I have to show that."
The first round of the 2024 NBA Draft will air on ABC and ESPN on Wednesday, June 26 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The second round airs on Thursday, June 27 on ESPN, starting at 4 p.m. ET.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
PURDUE VETERANS FOCUSED ON HELPING FRESHMEN: Fresh off a run to the National Championship Game in 2024, Purdue's veterans are determined to make another strong run this coming season. How can they make that happen? Getting the highly-touted freshman class up to speed. CLICK HERE
HAWKINS RAVES ABOUT SMITH: Former Illinois star Coleman Hawkins got a first-hand look at the talent level of Purdue guard Braden Smith over the last two years. Hawkins raved about Smith, calling him one of the top returning players in the country. CLICK HERE
ZACH EDEY APPEARS IN KFC COMMERCIAL: Zach Edey the actor? The former Purdue star and two-time National Player of the Year made an appearance in a KFC commercial during Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday night. CLICK HERE